Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

Construction will start in early 2027 and last until 2032

Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Sep 30) announced the award of three civil contracts worth a combined S$1.2 billion for the construction of the second phase of the Tuas Road Viaduct.

Construction will start in early 2027 and last until 2032.

Singapore company Hwa Seng Builder won the Pioneer Road Viaduct contract valued at S$381.6 million.

The Singapore branch of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), a state-owned China-based construction firm with dual listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, bagged the S$430.3 million Tuas South Avenue 3 Viaduct contract.

China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company was awarded the S$404.4 million Tuas South Boulevard Viaduct contract. It is a subsidiary of state-owned China Harbour Engineering Company, which is a unit of CCCC.

The LTA said that all three companies have established track records in delivering major transport and civil engineering infrastructure projects in Singapore.

Hwa Seng Builder, for example, is currently involved in the construction of Loyang Viaduct and three stations on the Jurong Region Line. Meanwhile, CCCC is carrying out viaduct and tunnel works for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub.

Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port. When completed, it will be a continuous, elevated road linking the Ayer Rajah Expressway and Pan Island Expressway to Pioneer Road and Tuas South, providing a direct link to Tuas Port.

This will facilitate industrial developments in Tuas South and the consolidation of Singapore’s container port activities at Tuas over the next decade.