‘I’m too old’: DBS chief Tan Su Shan rules out entering politics, calls for diverse talent to boost policy debate

She was previously part of PAP before resigning to serve as an NMP from 2012 to 2014

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan (left), calling for the quality of debate to be elevated in Singapore, says this can be done only if the right people with the right type of industry experience are in place. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan has ruled out entering politics, but noted the need for Singapore to attract candidates from both the public and private sectors to elevate the quality of policy debates.

“I’m too old,” said Tan, 57, in response to queries on whether she would consider entering politics, during a fireside chat organised by the Singapore Press Club on Friday (Sep 11).

Tan was previously part of Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party before she resigned from the party to serve as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2014.

The comments came after a parliamentary debate to raise salaries of ministers, in which Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he wanted to attract private sector candidates to join the government.

PM Wong cited leaders of major Singapore-listed companies in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, aviation and engineering as examples of the talent pool that the government is competing for. While the government is not trying to match the salaries of such private sector professionals, PM Wong said Singapore “cannot pretend that the opportunity cost does not exist”, given that their remuneration is already “well above” that of starting-grade ministers.

Tan, who took on the role of CEO at DBS last year, received a total compensation package of S$9.64 million for 2025, covering both her first nine months at the helm and the period she served as deputy CEO earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the reference annual salary for a starting-grade minister at the MR4 grade will be raised to S$1.8 million, up from S$1.1 million.

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Against this backdrop, Tan noted the need to continue to elevate the quality of debate in Singapore, which can only be done through the right people with the right type of industry experience.

“I would like to see healthy debate that’s not personal but more around policy, around judgement, around landing, and if that means attracting the best talent in Singapore to get in, why not?”*

In that aspect, private sector professionals matter as they may make decisions for business and growth differently from those in the public sector, which is crucial for Singapore’s need to stay relevant.

“I do think that being able to attract great talent, whatever their background, and the diversity of talent is necessary to keep Singapore ahead,” she noted.

Staying ahead also means being willing to take risks, and accepting that some may fail, she added. “God forbid Singapore fail at anything, right? We’re always the best student,” she added. “But heck, in this world, we need to fail to learn and move on.”

*Amendment note: A quote in the article has been amended for accuracy.