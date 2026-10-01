Jacqueline Loh to step down as MAS deputy MD in senior leadership reshuffle

She will next take on a principal adviser role in the MD’s office

MAS' leadership changes take effect on Nov 1. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director for Corporate Development at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will step down from her role, effective Nov 1.

She will be appointed principal adviser in the managing director’s office, where she will support the managing director in various areas of risk oversight, governance and leadership development, alongside her role as chair of the board of the Singapore Payments Network.

This is among some senior leadership changes at MAS announced by the central bank on Thursday (Oct 1).

Loh will be succeeded by Loo Siew Yee, the current assistant managing director for Policy, Payments and Financial Crime.

In her new appointment, Loo will oversee MAS’ corporate functions, including organisation and people development, technology, and finance, risk and currency groups.

Loo will in turn be succeeded by Gillian Tan, who will relinquish her current role as assistant managing director for Development and International. In her new role, she will oversee prudential policy, anti-money laundering, enforcement, and the supervision of payment services providers. Tan’s role will be taken over by Thong Leng Yeng, currently the executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering department.

The Development and International Group oversees the development of Singapore as an international financial centre as well as MAS’ international relations.

MAS managing director Chia Der Jiun noted that Loh has, as deputy managing director for 13 years, made “significant enduring contributions” and provided exemplary leadership in multiple portfolios, including Markets and Investment, Development and International, and Corporate Development.