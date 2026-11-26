[SINGAPORE] Rajah & Tann has been fined S$247,000 for a data breach in which personal data belonging to more than 100,000 people was stolen.

Data stolen included residential addresses, NRIC numbers and bank account details, as well as life and health insurance information. About a third of the people affected had only their NRIC numbers, e-mail addresses and contact numbers stolen.

The data breach was first discovered on Jul 27, 2023, following a chain of events in which the law firm’s cybersecurity manager failed to act on warnings issued by an external vendor.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), in a report published on its website on Wednesday (Nov 25), said the Rajah & Tann information systems department was first alerted to unusual activity by the vendor on Jul 24, 2023.

The department was earlier told that a vendor would conduct testing on the firm’s systems, and the cybersecurity manager “wrongly attributed” the alerts as being part of the tests, the PDPC added.

The next day, the vendor again alerted the firm about having detected data being transferred to the cloud. The firm’s cybersecurity manager, who happened to also be transferring data out to the cloud for backup, dismissed the warning and wrongly thought the data transfer was legitimate activity done by the firm.

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The vendor sent another reminder the next day, but that too was brushed off.

It was only on Jul 27, 2023 – when the vendor informed the head of information systems department at Rajah & Tann that a cybersecurity attack was likely – that action was taken.

A private forensic expert was brought in to make an assessment, and it emerged that a threat actor – a person or groups that intentionally cause harm to digital devices or systems – first got hold of the details of an account belonging to an overseas law firm linked to Rajah & Tann.

According to the Rajah & Tann website, the firm is linked to law firms in 10 countries in the Asian region.

Stricter measures implemented

The threat actor was able to bypass multi-factor authentication and access the firm’s IT systems, before getting the credentials of an administrator account and stealing personal information kept in a network server.

However, there is no evidence the personal data was leaked on the dark Web or the Internet, said the PDPC in its report.

It is unclear how many people were affected by the data theft. The law firm put the number of victims at 143,756 people, although it could be lower, the commission noted.

Rajah & Tann took action upon discovering the data breach, including suspending the compromised account and blocking any further transfer of data.

The firm also notified the PDPC, as well as people it felt might have had more sensitive information stolen. Piecing together all that had happened cost the firm a six-figure sum, and took at least 2,023 man-hours, the PDPC said.

After the incident, Rajah & Tann put in place stricter measures, such as a rolling out an improved multi-factor authentication process and imposing restrictions for certain accounts.

Protocols lacking

In setting out the fine amount, the PDPC originally sought a fine of S$317,000.

Because Rajah & Tann provides legal services and possesses a high volume of personal data, including sensitive information, it had “higher-level” security needs, and needed to ensure it had the necessary arrangements in place to comply with data protection obligations, the commission said.

It added that Rajah & Tann said it did not have any protocols for its information systems department to respond to alerts by the third-party vendor, which led to the cybersecurity manager making those decisions.

The PDPC found that by failing to have these protocols in place, the law firm was negligent in its data protection obligation. It could have fined Rajah & Tann up to 10 per cent of its annual turnover in Singapore, which is more than S$10 million.

While the level of harm was determined to be severe, due to the number of people affected and the nature of the data, the level of culpability was determined to be low.

Several mitigating factors were also considered, which was how the PDPC arrived at the fine of S$317,000.

After Rajah & Tann was notified on Feb 23, the firm appealed for a lower fine on Apr 9.

Some of the points in the appeal were dismissed, including reclassifying the level of harm to moderate, and the argument that the unstructured format of the data meant it was harder for third parties to catalogue and hence exploit.

“Accepting such a representation risks normalising inadequate protection for unstructured personal data,” the PDPC said.

“Accepting the representation would incentivise organisations to underestimate the risks associated with unstructured personal data and to consequently deprioritise robust security measures to protect the same.”

Some parts of the firm’s appeal were accepted, and the fine amount was then lowered to S$247,000. Rajah & Tann will need to pay the fine within 30 days of the notice date, said the PDPC.

No further action needed to be taken, the commission added.

Rajah & Tann, in response to queries from The Straits Times on Thursday, said it acknowledged the PDPC’s decision. The firm added that it has continued to improve its cybersecurity procedures since the breach.

It also accepted the finding that it lacked protocols that were comprehensive enough to assess and escalate alerts from its vendor. The gap, the firm added, has now been plugged.

“We regret that this incident occurred and have drawn important lessons from it,” the firm said. “We remain committed to sustained investment in cybersecurity, monitoring, incident response and governance.” THE STRAITS TIMES