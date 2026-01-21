Mainstream car COE rises 7.3%, large cars up 2.1% in post-motorshow event

Most premiums increase with only the commercial vehicle and Open category dipping

It is the first round of bidding after the Singapore Motorshow 2026. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for the second round of bidding in January mostly closed higher with the mainstream car category leading the way.

It is the first round of bidding after the Singapore Motorshow 2026, which took place on Jan 8 to 11 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The Category A premium rose 7.3 per cent or S$7,492 to S$109,501.

The Category A COE applies to mainstream cars that have engines of up to 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity or with up to 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kW of power.

The Category B premium rose 2.1 per cent or S$2,534 to S$121,634.

It is applicable to cars with engines of more than 1,600 cc in capacity or that have more than 97 kW, or for EVs with more than 110 kW.

Category C, used for commercial vehicles and buses, posted a decrease of 0.4 per cent or S$301 to 75,202.

Category D, used for motorcycles, increased 2 per cent, or S$171, to S$8,860.

Category E, the Open category which can be used to register any type of motor vehicle except for motorcycles, decreased by 0.9 per cent or S$1,109 to S$120,891.