Most see no change at the January review, but views differ on whether tightening or easing will follow

Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, eased to a five-month low of 1.5 per cent in October from 2 per cent in September. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Economists expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to keep monetary policy unchanged at its January review, even as the authorities flagged that core inflation is set to pick up in the first quarter of 2027.

The outlook came as core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, eased to a five-month low of 1.5 per cent in October from 2 per cent in September, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Monday (Nov 23).

On a month-on-month basis, core prices were unchanged.

Headline inflation cooled to 1.9 per cent from 2.2 per cent in September. On a month-on-month basis, it fell 0.3 per cent.

The slowdown in core inflation was due to lower services and electricity and gas inflation, MAS and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said in a joint statement.

Headline inflation was also pulled down by a slower rise in private transport costs, they added.

Core inflation is expected to pick up in the first quarter of 2027 before easing more discernibly from mid-year, said MAS and METI.

Nevertheless, they maintained their full-year forecasts, with core inflation projected to average 1.5 to 2 per cent in 2026 and 1.5 to 2.5 per cent in 2027, and headline inflation at around 2 per cent and 1.5 to 2.5 per cent respectively.

How will MAS move?

Most economists expect MAS to keep monetary policy settings unchanged in January, although views were split on whether further tightening or easing is in the cards at meetings later in 2027.

OCBC chief economist and head of group research Selena Ling said October's cooler inflation reading reinforced MAS' decision to hold policy in October and likely paves the way for another static review in January 2027.

DBS economist Chua Han Teng said MAS has not closed the door to another calibrated tightening, given the upside risks.

However, his view is that core inflation is nearing a cyclical peak in the first quarter, suggesting scope to stay patient – barring a major external price shock, after two tightening moves this year.

Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Brian Lee said the bar for further tightening is high, given slower growth and contained inflation. They expect MAS to maintain the current pace of Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) appreciation through 2026 and 2027.

RHB economists Barnabas Gan and Laalitha Raveenthar see scope for a modest 25 basis-point tightening in the first half of 2027, which would raise the S$NEER's appreciation slope to 1.5 per cent from 1.25 per cent.

However, they said, the balance of risks tilts towards a hold, as easing price pressures reduce the urgency.

UOB economist Jester Koh also expects the slope to stay unchanged, but sees scope for easing in the second half of 2027 should artificial intelligence-related tailwinds slow more sharply than expected.

He flagged a risk scenario in which a sharp equity market correction hurts household wealth and demand, compounded by a softer labour market.

Inflation outlook

MAS and METI said imported cost pressures are expected to stay firm in the near term. Energy prices have eased recently but remain volatile and elevated compared with a year ago, while global and regional food prices could pick up on costlier inputs and adverse weather.

UOB’s Koh said core inflation is likely to peak in the first quarter of 2027, reflecting a 7 per cent rise in bus and train fares from Dec 26 and a likely rebound in regulated electricity tariffs.

UOB estimates tariffs could rise 5.3 per cent quarter on quarter, after a 10.4 per cent cut in the fourth quarter. It expects 2027 core inflation to firm to 2 per cent, from 1.7 per cent in 2026.

DBS’ Chua said the plunge in electricity and gas inflation to 1 per cent in October, from 8.7 per cent in September, could prove temporary given volatile global energy costs.

Meanwhile, RHB analysts Gan and Raveenthar expects both core and headline inflation to rise to 2 per cent in Q1 2027.

Maybank’s Dr Chua and Lee cautioned that October’s cooler print may not mark a sustained downtrend. They noted that healthcare fees were depressed by haze subsidies, which ended on Nov 12, and that higher oil prices in October to mid-December could lift electricity prices in the first quarter.

OCBC expects 2027 headline and core inflation of around 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Risks to the outlook

Imported inflation should ease over 2027 as the effects of temporary supply disruptions fade, MAS and METI said. Domestic price pressures are likely to stay subdued, as services unit labour costs remain contained amid productivity gains, while enhanced government subsidies for healthcare and education should dampen services inflation.

Risks remain tilted to the upside, the authorities said. A sharp and sustained surge in global energy or food prices could lift import costs by more than projected, while domestic inflation could stay elevated if spillovers from the AI-related boom broaden and unit labour costs rise faster.

On the downside, higher-than-expected global interest rates or a pullback in AI-related investment could weigh on growth and inflation. Energy prices could also fall faster if Middle East production and shipments recover more quickly than projected.

Key CPI categories

Services inflation eased to 1.1 per cent in October from 1.7 per cent, on smaller increases in airfares, health insurance and healthcare services.

Electricity and gas inflation fell to 1 per cent from 8.7 per cent, as electricity prices rose at a slower pace after a lower regulated tariff for the fourth quarter.

Private transport inflation slipped to 6.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent, due to a more gradual increase in car prices.

Food inflation edged down to 2.3 per cent from 2.4 per cent, as non-cooked food prices rose at a slower pace.

Retail and other goods inflation picked up to 1.6 per cent from 1.2 per cent, as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell more slowly.

Accommodation inflation was unchanged at 0.9 per cent, as housing rents rose at a similar pace to September.

For the first 10 months of the year, core inflation averaged 1.6 per cent and headline inflation 1.9 per cent.