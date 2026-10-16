Mazda opens dedicated EV showroom in Singapore 

The facility at 1 Kung Chong Road is part of the Japanese brand’s electrification efforts

The carmaker’s 6e sedan at the Mazda EV Studio. Located near the Alexandra/Leng Kee automotive belt, the 322 sq m facility can display five cars. PHOTO: MAZDA SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] Japanese mainstream car brand Mazda and its authorised dealer for Singapore, Eurokars Group, launched a dedicated electric vehicle showroom on Friday (Oct 16). The facility is the first of its kind in the Republic for a Japanese brand.

Jason Lim, managing director for Mazda Singapore, said: “With the Mazda EV Studio, we aim to show customers that the brand is serious about electrification and we will be able to offer a range of models in future, ranging from fully electric to hybrid.”

Located near the Alexandra/Leng Kee automotive belt at 1 Kung Chong Road, the 322 square metre facility can display five cars. Currently on display are the Mazda 6e sedan, which is now on sale in Singapore, and the CX-6e sport utility vehicle, which is expected to begin official sale in the coming months.

Besides functioning as a showroom, the space is aimed at letting customers learn more about Mazda’s EVs, as well as its electrification efforts and technology.

Like other Japanese mainstream brands globally, Mazda has lost ground to EV-focused China brands in open markets and in places with EV rebates, such as Singapore.

But it has begun to introduce EV models to the city-state and other markets. In 2023 it launched the MX-30 EV in Singapore, which sold in small numbers due to its limited range and high cost.

Earlier this year, it debuted the 6e – a model built in partnership with China carmaker Changan – in Singapore, and has registered 54 of them to date. Mazda is expected to debut EVs that it has fully developed in 2029.

The brand is also streamlining its operations in Singapore, having closed its showroom and service centre in Singapore’s east at 5 Ubi Close on Sep 14. It has two service centres at 23 Leng Kee Road and 27A Tanjong Penjuru.