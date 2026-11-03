MOM probes 45 firms involved in Changi Airport operations for work pass offences

Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM were false

During a recent inspection, the Ministry of Manpower said it found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage handling services. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Around 45 companies are being investigated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and illegal deployment of foreign workers.

In a media statement on Nov 2, MOM said it has identified around 270 workers, employed by airport ground services provider SATS’ contractors and its sub-contractors, whose deployment may not have been in compliance with work pass regulations.

During a recent inspection, the ministry said it found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage-handling services.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these Employment Pass holders were false, the ministry said.

Other work pass holders were also found performing baggage-handling work, which differed from their declared occupations.

Investigations into the suspected work pass offences are ongoing, MOM said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

“MOM has directed SATS to strengthen its oversight of the companies that they have contracted, which includes verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes and rectifying any compliance deficiencies,” the ministry said in the statement.

It added that it has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in SATS’ operations, underscoring their obligation to abide by Singapore’s laws around employing foreign manpower and the applicable work pass requirements.

In response to MOM’s statement, SATS said in its own statement on Nov 2 that it identified work pass-related irregularities involving workers employed by some of its contractor companies during a routine internal audit.

It added that it took action against contractor companies that “did not meet the standards and obligations required under our contracts and were assessed to be non-compliant with applicable laws”.

The company said it has since reviewed the practices at other contractor companies it works with, and the list of contractor companies and affected workers identified through the audit processes was shared with MOM.

The airport ground service provider said it has been working closely with MOM and relevant stakeholders to support their investigations.

It added that it has since completed a “comprehensive assessment and audit” of its contractor workforce deployed in Changi Airport operations, and will take “necessary actions” against those found to have flouted the law and its contractual obligations with SATS.

The company also said that, as at Nov 2, it has “enhanced internal verification process controls to ensure that contractor workers are deployed in accordance with the parameters of their respective work passes”, and that it is correcting compliance issues according to MOM’s guidelines.

It also added that it has been engaged by SATS Workers’ Union on the importance of checks and controls over the contract workers deployed alongside SATS employees.

SATS said it will continue partnering with the union to maintain trust with workers and ensure they are treated fairly.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, SATS said it was unable to share more details about when the internal audit was conducted and what actions were taken against non-compliant companies, due to ongoing investigations.

Also citing the investigations, SATS declined to share what proportion of its contractor pool the 45 firms under probe represent, when asked by ST.

When asked by ST about its enhancements to its internal verification processes, SATS said that it is “committed to partnering MOM to continue to strengthen our oversight of our contractor companies and to ensure they meet their obligations under the law”.

It reiterated that the enhancements ensure its contractor’s workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes, and that compliance issues are being corrected.

Under Singapore’s laws, those found guilty of making a false declaration in a work pass application may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years or both.

Employers who illegally deploy a foreign employee may be fined up to S$10,000, and may also be barred from hiring work pass holders.

MOM also encourages those who are aware of possible work pass infringements to report them to the ministry, adding that all information will be kept strictly confidential. THE STRAITS TIMES