More SMEs successfully build sustainability capabilities under DBS, EnterpriseSG programme

The initiative provides training, carbon assessments and strategy development and implementation

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling says: “For many businesses, the question is no longer whether sustainability matters, but how to turn it into practical business action.” PHOTO: DBS

[SINGAPORE] A total of 50 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) spanning more than 10 sectors have graduated from DBS’ ESG Ready Programme, which means they successfully developed and adopted sustainability strategies in their businesses.

The companies underwent a 12-month programme that built their sustainability capabilities through training, carbon assessments and strategy development. It was launched by DBS in partnership with Enterprise Singapore in April 2024.

They were also able to implement the decarbonisation solutions that they strategised, access DBS’ sustainable financing packages and obtain industry-recognised certifications.

The participating companies came from sectors such as F&B, hospitality and manufacturing, among others.

“For many businesses, the question is no longer whether sustainability matters, but how to turn it into practical business action,” said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling at the annual DBS Sustainability Day on Tuesday (Sep 15) when the enterprise graduates were announced.

“Businesses do not have to navigate this transition alone. Businesses can get help from the government, industry partners and solution providers to build capabilities, finance green projects and adopt energy-efficient solutions,” she said.

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Chen Ze Ling, DBS group head of corporate and SME banking, said that since the launch of programme, more than 160 businesses have come on board, which reflects “a growing commitment” among businesses to translate sustainability ambition into purposeful action.

One of the graduates is Freshening Industries, the home-grown cleaning products manufacturer behind the Zappy wet wipe brand.

Through the DBS ESG Ready programme, the company reduced emissions and energy use by implementing initiatives such as solar panel use, fleet electrification and automation enhancement.

Another enterprise graduate was hospitality and property development company Amara Holdings. It developed, and is currently advancing, decarbonisation initiatives across its hospitality and property portfolio.

The business is expected to reduce close to 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the next 15 years while enhancing long-term performance and resilience of its assets.

Including this year’s graduates, a total of 73 enterprises have completed the programme since its launch. By the end of 2026, DBS expects this number to rise to 100.

This year’s DBS Sustainability Day was themed “From Ambition to Action”. It focused on how companies across industries are using sustainability to reduce costs, improve operations and strengthen long-term resilience.

Citing DBS’s 2026 Business Pulse Check Survey, which showed that 49 per cent of 730 companies surveyed considered themselves sustainability-ready, Low said that “the direction is positive”, with businesses making progress in their sustainability journeys.

However, with one in four businesses responding that they still feel unprepared, more assistance needs to be given.

“The focus now is on helping them take practical steps that strengthen the business,” said Low. “The government will continue working with DBS and our other partners to keep support practical and accessible, especially for SMEs.”