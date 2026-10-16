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MPA chairman Loh Khum Yean to join MAS board from Nov 1

The appointment will last until May 31, 2029

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 02:54 PM
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    • Loh is a former permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Public Service Division), Ministry of Law, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Manpower.
    • Loh is a former permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Public Service Division), Ministry of Law, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Manpower. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has appointed Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chairman Loh Khum Yean to its board.

    The appointment will go into effect on Nov 1 and last until May 31, 2029.

    Before retiring from the administrative service on Oct 1, 2023, Loh was permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Public Service Division), Ministry of Law, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Manpower.

    Loh was also chairman of the Civil Service College from April 2019 to September 2023, and served on the boards of the Land Transport Authority; Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Health Promotion Board; National Library Board and National Parks Board.

    “Loh’s deep understanding of economic, legal and manpower policies, coupled with his extensive experience across a range of public-sector institutions, will bring valuable perspectives to the MAS board,” said MAS chairman Gan Kim Yong. Gan is also Singapore’s deputy prime minister and minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

    Loh was awarded the silver Public Administration Medal in 2002, and the gold in 2011.

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