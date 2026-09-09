New BizSG initiative to give SMEs easier access to government support and services

A website will offer guided help and tailor recommendations to each business’ needs and goals

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling says the goal is for BizSG to become a trusted digital concierge for SMEs, freeing more time and energy for them to focus on business growth. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) are launching a new whole-of-government initiative that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses access and transact with government support and services.

Known as BizSG, the initiative will incorporate AI and emerging agentic technologies to transform how businesses interact with government resources. It aims to create a “more seamless and intuitive process” for businesses.

The initiative will offer guided navigation across government support and services, tailor recommendations to each business’ needs and goals, anticipate business needs and simplify transactions.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling at the SME Centre Conference 2026 on Wednesday (Sep 9).

Low said: “We understand the pressure to move fast in a rapidly changing world. Yet, businesses still have to navigate multiple websites and agencies for details, and to apply for licences and grants.”

“BizSG will make it simpler and faster for businesses to get the support they need by offering relevant recommendations, and guiding them to suitable government services and grants,” she added.

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Transactions such as licence applications and business filings will also be simplified.

BizSG portal

Under the initiative, a BizSG website will launch on Sep 30 with the aim to be an entry point for businesses to discover government support and services, such as grants and internationalisation resources.

Businesses looking to expand overseas can access trade data, tariff information and in-market contacts across 30 markets and 13 industries on the portal.

The portal will also contain an AI-powered recommender to surface relevant grants to companies based on their profiles and business plans.

The initial grants to be explored include some from the Skills and Workforce Development Agency and the Edge grant, announced at this year’s Committee of Supply Debate under the Business Refresh Package.

Edge consolidates three existing grants – Enterprise Development Grant, Market Readiness Assistance Grant and Productivity Solutions Grant – into a single scheme covering more than 150 activities across eight business areas.

EnterpriseSG said this will make it simpler for companies to access support for different needs in areas of digitalisation, innovation or internationalisation.

Businesses can expect the full range of government grants to be progressively added to the grant recommender next year.

The portal was developed with trade associations, SME Centre advisers and nearly 200 companies, with about 700 businesses having used its beta version since October 2025.

An EnterpriseSG spokesperson said the scope of the initiative will be expanded over time, with this portal being the first stage.

“Our goal is for BizSG to become a trusted digital concierge for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), freeing more time and energy for them to focus on business growth,” said Low.