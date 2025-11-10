Ong Beng Seng retains PR status, issued ICA warning letter

Any future misconduct may lead to his PR status revocation, ICA says

Ong Beng Seng, who is a Malaysian citizen, was fined $30,000 on Aug 15 after pleading guilty to one charge of abetting the obstruction of justice. PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Billionaire Ong Beng Seng’s permanent resident (PR) status in Singapore has been reviewed and will not be revoked, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 10).

“Instead, he has been issued a Letter of Warning to put him on notice that any future adverse conduct will render him liable for revocation of his PR status,” the ICA said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The authority’s update followed an August statement, when ICA said all Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed.

Ong, who is a Malaysian citizen, was on Aug 15 fined S$30,000 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of abetting the obstruction of justice in a case linked to former transport minister S Iswaran.

The property tycoon had admitted to arranging to bill Iswaran belatedly for S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore. This was after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) came across the flight manifest while it was investigating a separate matter relating to Ong’s associates.

Ong’s other charge, which was taken into consideration for sentencing, was for abetting Iswaran, who was then a public servant, in obtaining gifts.

The judge had agreed with both the prosecution and defence that judicial mercy should be exercised in Ong’s case due to his ill health. Ong was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma in 2020.

In September, Dennis Tan (Hougang) had filed a parliamentary question on what circumstances will permanent residents and work pass holders have their PR status or work pass revoked when they commit a criminal offence in Singapore.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam replied that foreigners who break Singapore’s laws or engage in undesirable conduct may have their passes or permits cancelled and be prohibited from re-entry into the country. This also applies to permanent residents and work pass holders.

“There is a framework to assess such cases, based on the facts, the nature and severity of the incident, the person’s family roots here, and the contributions of the person to Singapore,” he added.

Ong was born in Malaysia in 1946 and came to Singapore at the age of four. He worked in international insurance underwriting and broking in Europe, London and South-east Asia before joining Motor & General Underwriters Investment Holdings in the late 1960s.

Ong married Christina Fu, herself a prominent businesswoman, in 1972. In 1975, he joined Kuo International, an oil trading company owned by his father-in-law Peter Fu.

There, he made millions, accurately predicting the ups and downs of oil prices. The capital earned during this time is said to have helped finance his later investments and property developments.

In 1980, Ong set up Hotel Properties Limited and went on to acquire a number of hotels around the world, and properties in prime locations such as Orchard Road. Ong was also credited with bringing Formula 1 racing to Singapore. THE STRAITS TIMES