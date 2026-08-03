PM Wong to deliver National Day message on Aug 8
It will be his third National Day message as prime minister
- PM Wong will deliver his message in English at 6.45 pm on the TV news channel CNA and the radio station CNA938. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day message will be broadcast on Aug 8, the eve of National Day.
It will be his third National Day message as prime minister since he was sworn in on May 15, 2024.
In a statement on Aug 3, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will deliver his message in English at 6.45 pm on the TV news channel CNA and the radio station CNA938.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin at 7 pm on television’s Channel 8 and radio station Capital 95.8FM.
Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad will deliver the message in Malay. It will be broadcast at 8.30pm on TV channel Suria.
Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil. It will be broadcast at 9pm on TV channel Vasantham and radio station Oli 96.8FM.
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The National Day message in all four languages will be available on the PMO website and the PMO YouTube channel after the first broadcasts. THE STRAITS TIMES
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