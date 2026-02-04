Mainstream car premium down nearly 3%; motorcycles more than 6% lower

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for all types of vehicles dropped in February’s first round of bidding, with the largest decrease of almost 9 per cent posted by the large car category.

At the close of bidding on Wednesday (Feb 4), the Category B premium was down 8.8 per cent or S$10,744 at S$110,890.

Category B is for cars with engines with a capacity greater than 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) or more than 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with over 110 kW of power.

The mainstream car category, A, fell 2.9 per cent or S$3,181 to S$106,320.

The Category A COE applies to cars that have engines of up to 1,600 cc in capacity or with up to 97 kW of power, or for EVs with up to 110 kW of power.

The commercial vehicle category, C, registered a dip of 0.5 per cent or S$401 to S$74,801.

The motorcycle category, D, was down 6.4 per cent or S$571 at S$8,289.

Category E, the open category which can be used to register any type of motor vehicle except for motorcycles, decreased by 4 per cent or S$4,891 to S$116,000.