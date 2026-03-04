Premiums for all COE categories rise; big cars lead with S$9,000 jump, beating mainstream cars

Category B is up 8.6% at S$114,002

The Category A premium is up 1.6% or S$1,719 at S$108,220. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for Category B rocketed by over S$9,000 in March’s first bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The large-car category’s jump beat out the rise in Category A, which overtook Category B for the first time in almost six years in the last round of bidding. That came after recent changes in deregistration rebates for cars.

The Category A premium rose 1.6 per cent or S$1,719 to S$108,220. The category applies to mainstream cars with engines of up to 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity or with up to 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kW of power.

The Category B premium was 8.6 per cent or S$9,001 higher at S$114,002. This category is for cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,600 cc or with more than 97 kW of power, or for EVs with more than 110 kW.

The commercial vehicle category, C, posted a 1.3 per cent or S$1,001 increase to S$76,000. The premium for Category D, used for motorcycles, rose 7.7 per cent or S$613 to S$8,602.

Category E, the open category that can be used to register any type of motor vehicle except for motorcycles, rose by 1.8 per cent or S$2,000 to S$$114,890.