But the share of platform workers reporting challenges rises from 14.8% to 17.7%

Self-employed residents made up 11.8% of Singapore’s resident workforce for the third straight year in 2026, says an MOM report. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The number of regular own-account workers, who operate their own business without employing any paid staff, increased by 11.4 per cent year on year to 231,900 in 2026, from 208,200 in 2025.

This marked the highest number of such workers since 2016, excluding pandemic-era highs of 248,500 in 2021 and 257,300 in 2022, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) report showed on Friday (Nov 27).

Self-employed residents made up 11.8 per cent of Singapore’s resident workforce for the third straight year in 2026. Of these, about seven in 10 are own-account workers.

The number of platform workers – who make up one-third of regular own-account workers – also grew in 2026. There were 74,600 such workers this year, up from 71,600 in 2025.

Platform workers are defined as own-account workers who provide paid services such as ride-hail or delivery under agreements with platform operators.

Despite this rise, the proportion of platform workers as a share of employed residents remained the same as previous years, at 3 per cent.

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Not enough work?

The overall share of regular own-account workers who reported that they faced challenges was largely stable year on year at 18.4 per cent in 2026, against 18.2 per cent in 2025. The main challenges that they cited were uncertainty about finding sufficient work and insufficient work.

Meanwhile, the share of platform workers facing challenges increased to 17.7 per cent in 2026, from 14.8 per cent in 2025. Higher business expenses, such as an increase in petroleum costs on the back of supply shortages, were another difficulty flagged.

Still, the proportion of own-account workers facing challenges has declined significantly since 66 per cent in 2016, when the study was first conducted, and from the pandemic-era peak of 55.1 per cent in 2021.

“The overall decline reflects continuing collective efforts from the government and tripartite partners in addressing key issues faced, such as concerns regarding healthcare, retirement and income loss in the event of work injury,” MOM added.

Flexibility and freedom

In 2026, nearly nine in 10 own-account workers, or 198,600, did it as their main job and livelihood, up from 179,200 in 2025.

Private-hire drivers and delivery workers were behind the increase in the number of platform workers in 2026, reflecting stronger demand for such services, MOM said.

There were 38,100 private-hire drivers in 2026, up from 36,000 in 2025, while the number of delivery workers rose to 16,100, from 14,700 before.

In contrast, the number of taxi drivers has been declining gradually over the longer term, to 21,000 in 2026, from 25,400 in 2022.

Some 63.5 per cent of those doing platform work as their main livelihood were seniors aged 50 or older, slightly lower than the 65.6 per cent in the year before, while 71.7 per cent were non-tertiary educated, compared with 75.7 per cent in 2025.

The survey found that nearly all regular primary own-account workers did such work on a preferred basis, for reasons such as flexibility in working hours and location, freedom to choose the work they want, and greater control over their career.

The minority of own-account workers engaging in such work on the side could be using it to complement their main job and lifestyle, the report also suggested. Their numbers rose to 33,300 in 2026, from 29,000 in 2025.

“The flexibility and accessibility offered by platform work may continue to attract older workers transitioning into retirement or seeking alternative income sources in later career stages,” the report said.

MOM added that the enactment of the Platform Workers Act in 2025 has strengthened safeguards for such workers, by addressing compensation for work-related injuries, housing and retirement adequacy, and providing a legal framework for representation.