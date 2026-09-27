Probe into self-styled wealth guru Jason Fong’s business widens

Police have reached out to a number of investors to unravel the scheme Fong allegedly ran

(From left) Wealth gurus Jason Fong Wai Hong, Takeshi Lim Jian Bin and Fong’s then wife Diana Goh Geok Lee in a photo taken in 2022. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK

[SINGAPORE] The former wife of self-styled wealth guru Jason Fong was stopped by the authorities at Woodlands Checkpoint and searched after she returned from a trip to Malaysia on Sep 9.

It happened amid a police probe into an alleged Ponzi scheme, which saw multiple investors pour tens of thousands of dollars into Fong’s investment scheme.

Fong, who was declared an undischarged bankrupt in January, had travelled to Kuala Lumpur on a flight on Jun 21, and has not left Malaysia since.

His former wife, Diana Goh Geok Lee, posted her experience of being stopped at the checkpoint on Facebook, but deleted it soon after.

Her ex-husband’s investors, who have been pressing Goh for answers, kept screenshots of what she wrote.

Goh said she and her daughter were surrounded by up to six officers on her return from Kuala Lumpur. They had travelled there to visit Fong’s family.

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“Without informing me of what happened, they searched my car and body in the investigation room,” said Goh.

“Later... they told me, ‘You are under investigation for Jason Fong’s cheating case.’”

Fong is being investigated over a financial scheme in which he allegedly promised investors returns of up to 15 per cent annually for money they poured into a 134 sq m property in Telok Blangah Heights, which currently houses an unmanned laundromat business.

The 46-year-old, often seen with his Lamborghini, became popular on social media as he hobnobbed with local personalities and used the attention to attract investors.

The Straits Times found seven investors who had invested a total of S$390,000 in the scheme.

Goh said since her former husband’s sudden silence after leaving the investors’ WhatsApp chat group in 2025, disgruntled investors have pressed her for answers, even turning up at her home uninvited.

She said she has had to deal with multiple phone calls and surprise visits to her shop by Fong’s investors who are demanding the return of their investments.

In an earlier Facebook post, Goh said a former investor had turned up at her shop (location undisclosed) on Sep 13 and caused a scene.

“I can understand every investor’s frustration, but what I cannot accept is this: When my daughter tried to calm her down and suggested we go have a meal and talk properly, she shouted at my daughter,” said Goh, adding that the woman even chased after her daughter.

Goh took over a design business from her former husband in June 2026, according to business records.

Police probe

Police have reached out to a number of investors to unravel the scheme Fong allegedly ran since ST published the report on Aug 31.

Two investors, who declined to be named, said they were interviewed by police investigators separately earlier in September. Another two said they have been asked to turn up for interviews in September and October.

Matthew Chua said he had learnt about Fong in 2020 at a wealth seminar, where he was introduced to Fong and his now ex-wife.

Fong began to promote a commercial property investment to Chua, who later roped in a friend, with the pair investing a total of S$50,000 in the scheme in March 2022.

According to an agreement seen by ST, Fong promised to pay Chua and his friend dividends of S$5,000 once a year over a period of four years.

But Chua said they received payments only in March 2023 and March 2024.

Chua shared with ST why he trusted Fong’s property investment: “When I joined the wealth seminar, the organiser was promoting Fong and Diana. At that time, the property had promising returns and a 10 per cent yearly return was attractive. There was no bad news about Fong back then.”

The 50-year-old real estate agent said he tried contacting Fong after the payments stopped, but received no answers.

Fong is not the only self-styled wealth guru being investigated by police.

ST understands Fong’s former business associate Takeshi Lim Jian Bin, who also made a name for himself on social media platforms, is the subject of a separate probe.

Lim, 36, had allegedly promised 5 to 10 per cent returns a year for investments into his vending machine and industrial property deals.

More than 40 investors poured around S$4 million into the schemes.

Lim, who, like Fong, drove a Lamborghini, later apologised to investors when they failed to receive dividends. THE STRAITS TIMES