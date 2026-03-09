Public Service Division announces permanent secretary appointments, re-designations, effective from Apr 1

The changes affect eight civil servants

Civil service head Leo Yip is retiring from administrative service on Apr 1. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (Mar 9) announced several changes to permanent secretary appointments and redesignations.

These changes come as the PSD announced the upcoming retirement of civil service head Leo Yip, 62, from administrative service from Apr 1.

Yip, who is also permanent secretary (Prime Minister’s Office) (PMO) and permanent secretary (PMO) (strategy), will be replaced by Chan Heng Kee, 57, who will relinquish his appointments as defence permanent secretary and permanent secretary (PMO) (special duties) when he takes over from Yip.

The PSD highlighted the following changes to permanent secretary appointments, alongside re-designations, which will take effect from Apr 1, 2026:

Foo Chi Hsia will be appointed as second permanent secretary (digital development), under the Ministry of Development and Information; second permanent secretary (smart nation), under the PMO; and second permanent secretary (development) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA);

Joseph Leong will be appointed as permanent secretary (defence); he will relinquish his appointments as permanent secretary (digital development and information), permanent secretary (smart nation), PMO and permanent secretary (cybersecurity), PMO.

Chng Kai Fong will be appointed as permanent secretary (digital development and information); permanent Secretary (smart nation), PMO; and permanent secretary (cybersecurity), PMO;

Lai Chung Han will be appointed as permanent secretary (PMO) (special duties), concurrent with his appointment as finance permanent secretary.

Ngiam Siew Ying will be appointed as second permanent secretary (national development), concurrent with her appointment as second permanent secretary (finance).

Luke Goh Peng Ee, who is permanent secretary (development), MFA, will be re-designated as permanent secretary (policy), MFA. He will continue to concurrently serve as Law permanent secretary.

The PSD is an agency under the PMO.