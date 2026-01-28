The Business Times
BT EXPLAINS
·
SUBSCRIBERS

A quiet move by the US Fed last week could mean cheaper holidays for Singaporeans – but why?

The greenback has been in relative free-fall and the yen has strengthened considerably against the US dollar

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 12:59 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • For everyday Singaporeans, the Singdollar’s strength is 'beneficial' when buying imported goods and travelling overseas for holidays, says OCBC chief economist Selena Ling.
    [SINGAPORE] It has been less than a week since the first reports of a rare, possible intervention in the Japanese yen by US and Japanese authorities emerged.

    Since then, the greenback has been in relative free-fall – with one major index hitting a four-year low on Wednesday (Jan 28) – and the yen has strengthened considerably against the US dollar.

    This has also spilled over into major Asian currencies, with most strengthening against the greenback – including the Singapore dollar, which on Monday marked an 11-year high.

