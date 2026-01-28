A quiet move by the US Fed last week could mean cheaper holidays for Singaporeans – but why?

The greenback has been in relative free-fall and the yen has strengthened considerably against the US dollar

For everyday Singaporeans, the Singdollar’s strength is 'beneficial' when buying imported goods and travelling overseas for holidays, says OCBC chief economist Selena Ling. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] It has been less than a week since the first reports of a rare, possible intervention in the Japanese yen by US and Japanese authorities emerged.

Since then, the greenback has been in relative free-fall – with one major index hitting a four-year low on Wednesday (Jan 28) – and the yen has strengthened considerably against the US dollar.

This has also spilled over into major Asian currencies, with most strengthening against the greenback – including the Singapore dollar, which on Monday marked an 11-year high.