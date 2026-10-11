Red Bull’s Verstappen secures first Singapore Grand Prix win

The 2026 race draws the second-highest attendance on record in Singapore, at 301,294

Red Bull's Max Verstappen completes a clean sweep, with this win coming a day after the 29-year-old claimed victory in Singapore’s first 100 km sprint. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished first at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Oct 11), for the first time in his 10 Grand Prix races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

He also completed a clean sweep, with this win coming a day after the 29-year-old claimed victory in Singapore’s first 100 km sprint.

The four-time world champion started in pole position and maintained a strong lead. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton started second and third, respectively.

But while Leclerc held on to his spot till the end, Hamilton dropped to sixth. He was passed by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, and then McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 55th lap of the 62-lap race, putting him in fifth. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri later overtook him in the last lap.

The victory in Singapore marks Verstappen’s 73rd career win out of his 250 Grand Prix starts, and his second in the 17 Grand Prix races so far this season. The Dutchman secured the first of the season just last weekend in Sepang, Malaysia. There are six Grand Prix races remaining this season.

With 301,294 fans in the crowds over the sold-out weekend, this year’s race drew the second-highest attendance on record – just behind 2022’s 302,000 – and the highest since the track change in 2023.

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Race promoter Singapore GP said that this year also set a new record for hospitality attendance.

There were more than 11 hospitality offerings to choose from, it said, including the Formula 1 Paddock Club and Twenty3, which featured pop-up restaurants helmed by chefs holding a collective 30 Michelin stars.

Over the race weekend, fans were also treated to performances by South Korea’s Cortis, Singapore’s own JJ Lin, Sweden’s Zara Larsson and the US’ Lana Del Rey, among other international artists.

Super early bird tickets for the 2027 race in the Republic – which will be held from Oct 8 to 10 – have already been snapped up.

Early bird tickets are slated to go on sale from Oct 19.

Singapore will host the race until 2028, under a seven-year deal between Singapore GP, the Singapore Tourism Board and Formula 1.