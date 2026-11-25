The two-year initiative aims to enhance guest experience and boost productivity in the sector

From left: IMDA CEO Ng Cher Pong, Resorts World Sentosa CEO Lee Shi Ruh, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Tan Kiat How, and STB chief technology officer Jordan Tan at the integrated resort on Nov 25. PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) launched an artificial intelligence living lab on Wednesday (Nov 25) to accelerate tech adoption and workforce transformation in tourism.

The initiative, named Symbiosis, will pilot and validate physical and digital AI solutions in a live integrated resort setting, strengthen workforce capabilities and develop practical solutions for wider industry adoption, said RWS.

It aims to enhance guest experience and boost productivity in the tourism sector.

The launch event was attended by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Tan Kiat How.

“While individually, some of these (AI) technologies already exist, a challenge and opportunity is bringing them together to work seamlessly across different businesses, different systems and different physical environments,” said Tan.

“This is the ambition of Symbiosis – to move beyond isolated AI applications and develop integrated, scalable solutions that work in real-world environments.”

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He added that solutions developed through the initiative could be replicated in hospitals, airports, business parks and other locations, helping more enterprises adopt AI with greater ease and confidence.

The living lab is part of a two-year collaboration between the integrated resort, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

IMDA assistant chief executive Johnson Poh said: “RWS offers a uniquely complex, live environment for testing, and we intend to make full use of it to build Singapore’s digital and physical AI capabilities and set a new bar for what AI-powered industries can look like.”

Under the initiative, IMDA will bring in technology partners to support the development and deployment of AI solutions.

One such partner is tech giant Microsoft, which will help develop a digital foundation dubbed the “AI Brain”.

The system will integrate data from the resort, allowing AI applications, enterprise systems and technology providers to work together more seamlessly.

It will also support autonomous robots and vehicles, personalised guest services and smarter day-to-day operations.

At the industry level, STB will work with RWS and industry partners to scale successful trials in the tourism sector, helping enterprises overcome barriers to AI adoption, and pursue it with greater confidence.

STB chief technology officer Jordan Tan said: “We aim to move beyond experimentation to real-world deployment, developing practical solutions that can be adopted across the tourism sector.

“Equally important, we want the tourism workforce to build new skills and take on higher-value roles.”

Workforce transformation

The initial stages of the initiative will focus on addressing operational challenges, improving productivity and streamlining workflows by embedding AI into the resort’s day-to-day operations.

RWS has piloted five autonomous robots and vehicles for applications ranging from cleaning to food delivery.

One example is an indoor autonomous mobile robot being explored to automate the delivery of guest amenities from storage areas to guest floors at its Equarius Hotel, to improve housekeeping efficiency.

Beyond automation, AI could help teams anticipate staffing needs, identify supply risks earlier and improve the movement of goods in the resort, supporting “faster decisions and more responsive operations”.

RWS CEO Lee Shi Ruh said the initiative will equip 8,000 team members with skills through job redesign, upskilling and reskilling.

By automating repetitive and labour-intensive tasks and streamlining work processes, team members can devote more time to personalised guest service, problem-solving and other responsibilities requiring human judgment, said RWS.

The resort will also explore AI skills assessments, leadership development and practical tools to help team members adapt to changing roles.

AI-powered training

As part of its workforce transformation efforts, the resort has piloted an AI simulation application featuring scenarios developed by the Centralised Skills Assessment & Validation Initiative at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Called “Empathy One”, the application allows team members to practise responding to different guest emotions and situations through interactions with AI guest avatars.

The avatar assesses the empathy and effectiveness of team members’ responses, helping them build confidence in handling guest interactions. PHOTO: RWS

RWS’ Lee said: “Tourism is ultimately a human business, and that means human capabilities become even more important.

“Interpersonal skill and service excellence, cognitive skills and judgment, emotional intelligence, cultural intelligence are soft skills, and are essential skills for the future of work.”

The integrated resort piloted the application with 50 team members and plans to expand it to 300 by year-end, before rolling it out to other guest-facing staff.