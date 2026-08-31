SBF chairman Mark Lee to replace Teo Siong Seng on Enterprise SG board

Lee is also the CEO of privately held Sing Lun Holdings

Lee is also a non-executive director of Hong Kong-listed Crystal International Group, one of the world’s largest apparel manufacturers. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed Mark Lee, chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, to the board of Enterprise Singapore.

The appointment is effective Sep 1, said MTI on Monday (Aug 31). Lee replaces Teo Siong Seng, the executive chairman of Pacific International Lines, who is stepping down from the agency’s board.

Lee brings a corporate and institutional background to the state enterprise agency. Alongside his leadership role at the business federation, he is the chief executive officer of Sing Lun Holdings, a privately owned enterprise focused on industries, investments and real estate.

His wider corporate portfolio includes serving as the president of Blue Planet South East Asia, where he directs the group’s environmental, waste-to-energy, and waste management businesses across the region.

Lee is also a non-executive director of Hong Kong-listed Crystal International Group, one of the world’s largest apparel manufacturers.

Beyond the private sector, Lee was appointed in 2016 to the 30-member Committee for Future Economy. He also serves on the boards of the Singapore National Heritage Board and Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, and is a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Enterprise Singapore’s board is currently chaired by Lee Chuan Teck.

Following the Sep 1 transition, the 15-member board will continue to include prominent figures from the public and private sectors, such as Temasek International chief financial officer Png Chin Yee, Economic Development Board chairman Png Cheong Boon, and NTUC deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong.