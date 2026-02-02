This will help develop a framework for the operation of these new engines

CFM's next-generation engines, dubbed Rise, may be more fuel-efficient than existing jet engines. PHOTO: CFM

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will be the first in the world to establish an airport testing ground for advanced open fan aircraft engines from manufacturer CFM International.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus and CFM at the Changi Aviation Summit on Monday (Feb 2) to establish the island-state as a testing ground for the operations of CFM’s Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (Rise) technologies.

These are next-generation aircraft engines that are currently under development, which could improve fuel efficiency and decrease emissions by up to 20 per cent, compared with existing jet engines.

The test bed will research how the new engines and their technologies could have an impact on existing airport operations in order to develop global guidelines for their use. These guidelines could cover aircraft system and design, infrastructure modifications, operational procedures, safety standards and regulations.

Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, said that the move is a “testament to Singapore’s offering as an integrated air hub with strong regulatory expertise where companies can test-bed technologies and develop real-world protocols for deployment at scale globally”.

He added that a time frame for the start of engine testing has not been confirmed, but noted that the tests could be held at the Changi or Seletar airport and that the process could take “multiple years”.

Rise up

CFM started the Rise programme in 2021. The programme’s key technology is open fan turbines, combining aspects of propeller engines and turbofan (jet) engines.

Unlike current jet engines, which are contained inside a casing, open fan architecture increases airflow while reducing noise. Rise engines are also being designed to integrate hybrid-electric technology and to use alternative fuels, including hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

CFM is hoping to introduce these engines into the market in the mid-2030s.

Han said: “If it works, it will be a cornerstone technology for the future of air travel, especially for the next generation of commercial narrow-body aircraft.” Narrow-body jets are the most popular type of airliner, and make up more than 60 per cent of global airliner fleets.

CFM International is a major manufacturer of aircraft engines and is a joint venture between French aerospace company Safran and US aviation giant GE Aerospace.

Held on Feb 1 and 2, the Changi Aviation Summit, running alongside the Singapore Airshow 2026, has brought together around 350 government and industry leaders representing more than 50 countries to discuss aviation topics.