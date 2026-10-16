Singapore identifies 7 firms responsible for haze fires, notices issued urging action: Grace Fu

She does not specify whether these are Singapore or Indonesian companies – except that they are located in Sumatra

Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau has reminded employers of their legal obligations to protect workers from the haze. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Seven companies have been identified as the source of the haze affecting Singapore, after an investigation by the National Environment Agency (NEA) traced fires on their lands in Indonesia.

NEA will be issuing preventive measure notices to the firms under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA), requiring them to deploy firefighting personnel to put out or prevent the spread of fires on their land, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at a press conference on Friday (Oct 16).

The notices will also require these companies to stop or refrain any burning, and to submit action plans on how they will extinguish the fires and prevent a recurrence.

In a separate news release on Friday, the NEA named the seven companies:

Bumi Andalas Permai;

Bumi Mekar Hijau;

Paramitra Mulia Langgeng;

Sumatera Alam Anugerah;

SBA Wood Industries;

Hutan Lestari Raya; and

Bangkanesia.

In response to queries, Fu did not specify whether these are Singapore or Indonesian companies – except that they are located in Sumatra and were traced to episodes on Oct 8 and Oct 9.

“We have yet to draw links to other customers or other associated companies, so we cannot confirm or give you any information on whether they lead to Singapore or companies or other jurisdictions,” she added.

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Three of the companies – Bumi Andalas Permai, SBA Wood Industries and Bumi Mekar Hijau – are wood suppliers to Asia Pulp & Paper, which is part of the Sinar Mas Group.

These three companies were also issued preventive measure notices by NEA during the 2015 haze episode, and the agency’s investigations into them still remain open.

Earlier this month, a Greenpeace report named two listed palm oil companies that have contributed to the current haze episode.

The two companies, Bumitama Agri and First Resources, were listed as having plantation areas in Indonesia where fires and smoke were detected.

Privately held First Borneo Plantations, which has ownership links to Singapore-incorporated companies, was also named in the Oct 5 report.

More actions to be taken if needed

Fu said that NEA identified the seven companies by analysing satellite imagery and meteorological data on the hot spots and smoke plumes from fires in the region.

“Establishing the companies responsible requires information from various sources, and not all of the information rests within the Singapore jurisdiction,” she pointed out.

Fu noted that NEA is committed to investigating all errant companies found responsible for causing transboundary haze in Singapore, and will issue preventive measure notices to more companies if needed.

The government will also consider other measures under the THPA if there are indications that they are causing fires resulting in the haze.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and the company’s responses to these notices,” she said. “Where warranted, we will take further action under the THPA based upon the information and evidence available.”

Friday’s press conference comes after air quality deteriorated across all of Singapore overnight.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the central region hit the “very unhealthy” level at midnight on Friday and stood at 229 at 3 pm – a new high for the year.

From left: Minister for Education Desmond Lee, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau speaking about the current haze situation during the press conference at the National Press Centre on Oct 16. PHOTO: ST

“Protecting workers not optional”

Also at the press conference was Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau, who reminded employers of their legal obligations to protect workers from the haze.

“Protecting workers from haze is not optional,” she said, adding that under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, employers must take reasonably practicable measures to keep their workers safe.

If the 24-hour PSI forecast exceeds 200, employers should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor work, minimise outdoor work for vulnerable employees and provide N95 masks to workers undertaking prolonged outdoor work.

If the PSI forecast exceeds 300, employers should minimise outdoor work even for healthy workers, reduce work intensity, provide indoor rest breaks and defer non-essential work.

Lau also reminded platform operators of their workplace safety and health duties under the Platform Workers Act, including ensuring that workers are not penalised for taking longer to complete jobs during the haze.

She added that since September, the Ministry of Manpower has conducted more than 400 worksite inspections, with most employers found to have implemented haze management plans, provided N95 masks and regularly updated workers.

About a quarter of the inspections uncovered shortcomings, though Lau did not specify their nature.

Employers found to have fallen short were directed to rectify the issues, with follow-up inspections to be conducted, she added.