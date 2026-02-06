Singapore Institute of Directors names Emily Poon as new CEO

The former Ogilvy PR Apac president will join the institute as CEO-designate on Mar 1

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) on Friday (Feb 6) announced that Emily Poon will be its new chief executive officer, succeeding Terence Quek who is stepping down after four years at the helm.

Poon, 46, is the former Asia-Pacific president of Ogilvy Public Relations and will join the institute as CEO-designate on Mar 1. She will formally assume the role on May 1 following a handover period.

The appointment follows an extensive executive search conducted over several months. Quek, 51, had announced he would be stepping down in December.

Poon’s appointment to SID comes after a new corporate governance body rivalling it was launched two weeks ago. The new entity, GDInstitute, was founded by corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen, an accounting professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The incoming SID CEO brings more than two decades of industry experience to the role.

Already an accredited director and member of SID, she currently serves on the Industry Advisory Council at NUS’ Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, and the Families for Life Council under the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

She is also on the executive committee of the Singapore Management University’s Leading Executives and Directors Alumni Group.

SID looked for a candidate with industry experience across geographies and a commitment to raising governance standards in the region, said its chair Yeoh Oon Jin.

“I believe we have found the right person in Emily with her strong track record in leadership roles, deep expertise in engaging diverse stakeholders, building trusted communities and partnerships, as well as her advisory experience in boards and governance-related areas,” added Yeoh.

Poon noted that she takes on the role at a time when the function of directors is becoming increasingly critical amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

“My focus remains on supporting our members, nurturing a strong community of directors, and growing SID’s ecosystem of partnerships and influence in Singapore and internationally,” she said.

Membership growth under outgoing CEO

Yeoh also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing CEO Quek. During his tenure, SID’s membership base expanded from 3,300 to more than 5,500.

Under Quek’s leadership, the institute launched several key initiatives, including the SID Accreditation Programme, the SID Chairpersons Guild, and the SID Board Academy. He also oversaw the hosting of the Global Network of Director Institutes meeting in Singapore for the first time last year.

“SID is a national institution that not only serves its members (and) uplifts the directorship community, but also actively contributes to the ecosystem locally and beyond,” said Quek. “I am confident that Emily and team will do a stellar job (of taking) the institution forward.”