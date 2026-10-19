Singapore issues three new legal notices to firms responsible for haze fires

Buana Megatama Jaya, Mananjung Hayak and Baratama Putra Perkasa have been issued notices

[SINGAPORE] The National Environment Agency (NEA) has sent three new preventive measure notices to three companies in Indonesia that have been identified as sources of the haze affecting Singapore.

NEA said on Monday (Oct 19) that the three companies join seven others issued notices on Friday under Section 9 of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

The 10 companies issued notices are listed below, with the three newly identified companies named first:

Buana Megatama Jaya;

Mananjung Hayak;

Baratama Putra Perkasa;

Bumi Andalas Permai;

Bumi Mekar Hijau;

Paramitra Mulia Langgeng;

Sumatera Alam Anugerah;

SBA Wood Industries;

Hutan Lestari Raya; and

Bangkanesia

NEA said: “There are indications that smoke from fires in Kalimantan on lands held via concessions under three additional companies in Indonesia could have moved to Singapore.”

A concession is land that a company has been granted the right to use or develop, with the concession holder being responsible for the management of the land.

All 10 companies will have to deploy fire-fighting personnel to extinguish or prevent the spread of any fire on land owned or occupied by them, said NEA.

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The companies will also have to discontinue, or not commence, any burning activities on such land and submit to NEA any plan of action to extinguish any fire on such land or to prevent its recurrence.

Singapore registered 12 days of “unhealthy” Pollutant Standards Index readings in a row until Friday – the longest continuous stretch of poor air quality in the country since a 14-day streak in 2015.

Still, some relief was present on Monday. One-hour readings of PM2.5 pollutant particles were in the “normal” range as at noon island-wide, and air quality improved to “moderate” levels in three regions for the first time in 10 days.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Friday said Singaporeans should be prepared for the haze to “persist for some time”, with conditions expected to improve in late October or early November. That is when Singapore will experience the inter-monsoon period and more variable wind directions will reduce the likelihood of the haze being blown here from Sumatra or Kalimantan, she noted.