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Singapore to lower age threshold as it expands mask distribution, will help retailers restock

Government monitoring impact on local businesses, may offer more support if needed: Grace Fu

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Elysia Tan

Elysia Tan

Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • Minister Grace Fu says that the decision to include those aged 60 and above for the mask collection was made after considering public feedback.
    • Minister Grace Fu says that the decision to include those aged 60 and above for the mask collection was made after considering public feedback. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] A second tranche of haze masks will be distributed to vulnerable Singaporeans – a group now expanded to include those aged 60 and above – from Friday (Oct 23), and supermarket shelves will also be restocked, said Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu on Thursday.

    The move to lower the age requirement for mask collection – which was previously set at 67 years old, to encompass the Pioneer and Merdeka generations – was made after considering public feedback, she told the media after visiting hawkers at Beo Crescent Market.

    With masks flying off store shelves, Fu said that they will always be stocked at National Trades Union Congress-affiliated FairPrice Group retailers, including on online shopping platforms.

    She added that the government is also helping to replenish haze-mask stocks at Sheng Siong supermarkets, as well as at Macrovalue-owned Giant and Cold Storage outlets.

    To support retailers, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) is working with the Ministry of Health to draw on Singapore’s national mask inventory.

    “There are always masks available, and we just need to give the retailers some time to replenish their shelves,” Fu noted.

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    Enhanced eligibility

    The Singapore government started distributing haze masks to eligible groups on Oct 14, through People’s Association (PA) Community Clubs (CCs) and haze-mask vending machines at selected public transport hubs, social services offices and PA venues.

    About 22 per cent of eligible Singaporeans have collected the masks so far, according to the multi-agency Haze Task Force.

    Individuals from the newly eligible group of seniors can each collect one pack of two masks, MSE announced.

    Those who were eligible in the first wave of mask distribution are entitled to an additional pack of two masks. This includes pregnant women, children and teenagers, and people with medical conditions such as asthma, along with the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

    Individuals from these groups who have not collected their masks yet can thus collect four masks at any CC.

    Haze masks include N95, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks, which are effective in reducing exposure to haze particles. The various names reflect specific standards in different countries of origin.

    How businesses are affected

    The conversations with hawkers revealed how differently they were experiencing the impact of the haze on their business, noted Fu.

    Some said that there was “some impact”, while others reported that the situation remained “about the same”.

    There were also those who told her that the number of takeaway orders have increased. “So we will collate all the feedback and make a decision on whether extra help is needed,” the minister concluded.

    In an earlier press conference, Fu had said that the haze could “persist for some time”, with conditions expected to improve in late October or early November.

    “The haze situation has improved over the last few days,” she noted on Thursday, while adding that it “can deteriorate in the near future, so we must always be prepared”.

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