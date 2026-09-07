Singapore retail sales rise by just 1.5% in July, under consensus forecast

Sales grow in seven out of 14 categories on a yearly basis

In F&B services, two out of the five categories record on year growth. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s retail sales expanded by just 1.5 per cent year on year in July, moderating from the 4 per cent growth recorded in June, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Monday (Sep 7).

This was under the 3.1 per cent median forecast based on a Bloomberg poll of private-sector economists.

The performance was mixed across categories, with half of the retail sectors posting year-on-year growth in sales in July.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales grew 1.5 per cent, from June’s 4.1 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales expanded 0.9 per cent, similar to June.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales inched up 0.7 per cent on the month in July, up from the preceding month’s 0.1 per cent growth.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Key figures

Year on year: 1.5 per cent

Year on year, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 1.5 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 0.9 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 0.7 per cent

Total retail sales value: S$4.4 billion

Year on year, sales grew in seven of the 14 categories:

Motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 1.4 per cent

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: 4.5 per cent

Wearing apparel and footwear: 2.3 per cent

Furniture and household equipment: 1.3 per cent

Recreational goods: 13.9 per cent

Watches and jewellery: 11.1 per cent

Computer and telecommunications equipment: 5.1 per cent

These categories posted declines:

Department stores: -3.5 per cent

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: -2.1 per cent

Mini-marts and convenience stores: -1.5 per cent

Food and alcohol: -5.1 per cent

Petrol service stations: -1.1 per cent

Optical goods and books: -2.2 per cent

Others: -4 per cent

F&B services extend decline

Year on year: -1.9 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 0.6 per cent

On a year-on-year basis,