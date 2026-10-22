Singapore security robotics firm Kabam to cease operations on Nov 20

The company was among the first six firms supported under the city-state’s RoboNexus accelerator programme

Kabam Robotics co-founders Kelvin Wee (left) and Benjamin Chia with the company’s robots in 2023. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown security robotics company Kabam Robotics will cease business operations on Nov 20, an e-mail issued to its customers showed.

In the e-mail seen by The Business Times, Kabam’s management said it apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their support over the years.

“We sincerely appreciate the trust and support you have placed in Kabam over the years. It has been our pleasure to work with you, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve your business,” the company said.

It added that customers requiring assistance with existing matters should contact the company before Nov 20.

The reasons for the closure were not disclosed. It is unclear how many employees will be affected, or what will happen to the company’s existing customers and robot deployments. Kabam’s LinkedIn page lists 54 employees associated with the company.

BT has reached Kabam for comment. The company did not immediately respond.

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The company counts local security services firms Aetos and Certis among its clients, as well as Changi Airport Group, JTC Corporation, Amazon Web Services and Mandai Wildlife Group, its website showed.

Its product offering comprises artificial intelligence-powered security robots and management software, designed to conduct video surveillance and autonomous patrolling across indoor and outdoor facilities.

The company is a majority-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based precision engineering company Patec Group, which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

It was founded in 2020 as Patec’s robotics venture, before merging with fellow local robotics startup Cognicept Systems in 2022.

BT reported in 2023 that more than 150 of Kabam’s robots were deployed globally and in Singapore, including at Jewel, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall and Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

The company’s planned closure comes amid Singapore’s considerable efforts to develop its robotics industry.

It was among the first six companies supported under RoboNexus, an accelerator programme first piloted by Singapore’s National Robotics Programme in September 2024.

The programme was officially launched in March 2025 to support local robotics startups through tailored mentorships, business development support and global market access.

Kabam was among two robotics companies that tapped the programme’s research and talent pipelines at the product development stage.