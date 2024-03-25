Singapore sees five-year high in share of job vacancies that are newly created

THE share of job vacancies in Singapore that were newly created – as opposed to being vacated by a former employee – reached 47.3 per cent, in 2023, the highest since this data series began in 2018.

This was up from 38.7 per cent in 2022, according to the latest Job Vacancies report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Mar 25). In 2021, 43.6 per cent of job vacancies were newly created.

“The majority of these newly-created positions arose due to business expansion into existing and new functions,” said MOM. “This reflects the evolving nature of our economy and the accompanying changes in manpower demand.”

Information and communications marked the highest proportion of new positions, at 72.8 per cent of the vacancies in the industry being for new roles. This was followed by construction, then food and beverage services.

The manpower ministry added that employees must continue to upskill and reskill to fill these new positions, and the government will support this process.

In 2022, the share of newly created positions registered the only dip to below 40 per cent since data collection began. This was due to a larger proportion of replacements, with the backfilling of vacancies caused by the pandemic when borders closed, an MOM spokesperson said in a media briefing.

As reported earlier in March, the number of job vacancies in Singapore grew to 79,800 in December, up slightly from September. This ended a six-quarter streak of declines from the March 2022 peak of 124,400.

Apart from quarterly job vacancy statistics, the annual release also gave details on the nature of vacancies for the full year, based on a survey conducted from September to December last year. Data collected reflects information as at end-September.

The proportion of Singapore’s job vacancies for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) continued to rise in 2023, at 57.2 per cent, up slightly from 56 per cent in 2022 and 39.2 per cent in 2013. This was still shy of the pre-pandemic 2019 figure of 58.4 per cent.

MOM attributed this “steady increase” in the PMET share of job vacancies to the higher demand for skilled workers, particularly in sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance services, professional services and health and social services.

Despite restructuring and layoffs in tech firms, tech-focused roles remained sought after last year. Software, Web and multimedia developers continued to rank at the top of PMET vacancies, similar to in 2022. Job openings for system analysts also remained within the top ten PMET vacancies.

“Tech companies are now looking at new areas to invest in,” said Ang Boon Heng, director of the manpower research and statistics department at MOM, naming artificial intelligence as one such new area. “That’s why they’re shifting their roles.”

Spots for business development and sales professionals rose, as establishments sought to expand their businesses and improve the efficiency of their processes. Along with the continued expansion of the healthcare sector, the demand for registered nurses and enrolled nurses has also remained strong.

“Due to the strong demand for these workers, employers were willing to pay more to fill these positions, compared to the year before,” said MOM.

For example, the minimum pay hirers were prepared to offer for software, web and multimedia developers rose to S$5,000 in 2023, from S$4,200 in 2022.

Overall, 74.9 per cent of job vacancies no longer look to academic qualifications as the main determinant in hiring. This was up from 73.6 per cent in 2022 and 67.1 per cent in 2017, the earliest data available.

Most employers, at 68.3 per cent, also indicated they were open to hire candidates with qualifications lower than required for the position, “if the applicants possess relevant work experience, skills, or attitude”.

Said MOM: “This suggests that while academic qualifications are still relevant in hiring decisions, there is an increased willingness among employers to also consider applicants’ relevant experience and skillsets.”

Employers’ increased flexibility and openness to a wider talent pool has made them better able to fill vacancies, resulting in the proportion of vacancies that are harder to fill trending down, the ministry added.

The share of job openings left unfilled for six months or more declined to 23.5 per cent in 2023, from 27.1 per cent in the year before. The decline over the decade – from 40.3 per cent in 2013 – was driven by non-PMET vacancies.

This reflects success in the efforts to alleviate the manpower crunch for non-PMET jobs through access to foreign manpower, technology adoption, job redesign, skills upgrading as well as efforts to raise wages through the Progressive Wage Model, said MOM.

It added that non-PMET jobs such as supervisors in building and related trades as well as shop sales assistants had a higher share of vacancies that were less difficult to fill.

Easier to fill PMET vacancies include management executives for non-specialised duties; operations research analysts; and administration managers.