Singapore’s job vacancies rise to 79,800, while re-entry rate of retrenched workers falls in Q4

JOB vacancies in Singapore edged up slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023, while a lower re-entry rate of 61.5 per cent was observed among residents six months after retrenchment, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) Labour Market Report on Thursday (Mar 14).

Job vacancies grew to 79,800 in December, from 78,200 in September, after falling for six consecutive quarters since peaking in March 2022.

The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons, at 1.74, has been rising since March 2021 when it was 0.96, indicating a “moderately tight labour market”, said MOM.

Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, expanded for the ninth straight quarter by 7,500 in Q4 – though the increase moderated significantly for both residents and non-residents compared with the previous quarter.

“The moderation was not unexpected as weaker hiring expectations and declining job vacancies from previous quarters indicated cooling labour demand,” said MOM.

Labour demand cooled over the course of 2023, it said, with the rate of employment growth slowing in each successive quarter.

For the full year, total employment grew by a revised 88,400, driven largely by non-residents in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Meanwhile, resident employment growth was mainly in financial services and professional services.

Unemployment rates remained low and stable in December at 2 per cent overall; 2.8 per cent for residents; and 2.9 per cent for citizens. The seasonally adjusted resident long-term unemployment rate remained at 0.7 per cent in December, the same as in September.

In Q4, the number of retrenchments fell to 3,460, from 4,110 recorded in the previous quarter. The decrease was driven by a fall in retrenchments in wholesale trade, which surged in the third quarter.

Among retrenched residents, the percentage of those who re-entered employment within six months of being retrenched also dipped to 61.5 per cent, from 65.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The proportion stayed within the range of between 60 and 70 per cent as seen during pre-pandemic years, said MOM.

For 2023 as a whole, the number of retrenchments rose to a revised 14,590, from the low of 6,440 seen in the previous year. However, this was similar to pre-pandemic levels, where the average between 2015 and 2019 was 14,180.