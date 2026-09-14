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Singapore sells less marine fuel in August as higher prices bite

Lower sales in line with fewer vessels calling at the Republic for refuelling

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 05:59 PM
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    • Singapore posted a 2.3% increase in container throughput at more than 3.9 million 20-foot-equivalent units in August.
    • Singapore posted a 2.3% increase in container throughput at more than 3.9 million 20-foot-equivalent units in August. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, posted a 3.9 per cent dip year on year in marine sales in August even as the figures continued to improve from the trough in April after the Middle East war started.

    Sales of marine fuel in Singapore reached nearly 4.8 million tonnes in August, statistics from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore published on Monday (Sep 14) showed.

    While this is lower than a year ago and the second straight month of a year-on-year dip, sales have been improving since April. That was when the impact of the Middle East war started to be felt, and led to an 8.6 per cent slide month on month.

    marine fuels

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