价格上涨带来冲击，新加坡8月船用燃料销量下滑
销量下滑与停靠新加坡加油的船只数量减少相符
- 新加坡的集装箱吞吐量增长2.3%，超过390万个20英尺标准箱。 照片：商业时报资料
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【新加坡】全球最大的船用燃料补给中心新加坡，8月份的船用燃料销量同比下降3.9%，尽管该数据已从中东战争爆发后4月份的低谷持续回升。
新加坡海事及港务管理局周一（9月14日）公布的数据显示，8月份新加坡的船用燃料销量达到近480万吨。
尽管这是销量连续第二个月同比下降，但自4月以来已持续改善。当时，中东战争的影响开始显现，导致销量环比下滑8.6%。
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