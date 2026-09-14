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价格上涨带来冲击，新加坡8月船用燃料销量下滑

销量下滑与停靠新加坡加油的船只数量减少相符

Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 05:59 PM
    • 新加坡的集装箱吞吐量增长2.3%，超过390万个20英尺标准箱。
    • 新加坡的集装箱吞吐量增长2.3%，超过390万个20英尺标准箱。 照片：商业时报资料

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】全球最大的船用燃料补给中心新加坡，8月份的船用燃料销量同比下降3.9%，尽管该数据已从中东战争爆发后4月份的低谷持续回升。

    新加坡海事及港务管理局周一（9月14日）公布的数据显示，8月份新加坡的船用燃料销量达到近480万吨。

    尽管这是销量连续第二个月同比下降，但自4月以来已持续改善。当时，中东战争的影响开始显现，导致销量环比下滑8.6%。

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