Singapore should prepare for prolonged haze until November, says Grace Fu

Expect air quality to fluctuate and possibly reach hazardous levels, the minister adds

Singapore’s mask stocks are sufficient, despite temporary shortages at some retail outlets due to increased demand. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans should be prepared for the haze to “persist for some time”, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, with conditions expected to improve in late October or early November.

“The situation is fluid,” she said at a press conference on Friday (Oct 16), after air quality deteriorated across Singapore overnight.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the central region reached the “very unhealthy” range at midnight, and stood at 229 at 3 pm – a new high for the year.

Fu said that PSI readings could exceed 300. “Depending on the weather, we can expect air quality to fluctuate, including the possibility of (it) reaching hazardous levels,” she said.

Singapore last registered PSI readings above 300 in 2015, when it hit 341.

Conditions are expected to improve in late October or early November, when Singapore enters the inter-monsoon period, and more variable wind directions reduce the likelihood of haze being blown here from Sumatra or Kalimantan, she pointed out.

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The north-east monsoon, expected around early December, should then bring winds that carry haze from those areas away from Singapore.

Enough masks

Fu also assured the public that there are sufficient stocks of masks, despite temporary shortages at some retail outlets due to increased demand.

Retailers are replenishing shelves from their warehouses, and the government also holds stocks. The haze task force is working with retailers to ensure that those who need masks can access them, she said, adding that a total of 37 mask vending machines will be fully deployed by Friday night.

Fu said that the government will carry out another round of mask distribution if the haze conditions warrant it.

Support for businesses

Asked if the government will provide support to businesses affected by the haze, Fu said the government will evaluate the impact on small and medium-sized enterprises and provide support if necessary.

However, she does not expect the current haze episode to be as serious as the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered a stoppage of activities for an extended period.

The government’s objective is to remain resilient and “to have as much normality as we can, while we protect public health”, she added.

Correction: A previous version of this story quoted Grace Fu as saying the haze situation was “grim”. She said it was “fluid”. We are sorry for the error.