Advances in digital technology and AI lower the barriers to starting and scaling businesses

Solopreneurs contribute about S$3.9 billion in nominal value-added to Singapore’s economy in 2024, up from S$2.1 billion in 2014. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The number of “solopreneurs” in Singapore climbed 55 per cent to 89,800 in 2024, up from 57,800 in 2014, a team from Enterprise Singapore and the Department of Statistics has found.

The increase represented a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 per cent, more than double the 2.2 per cent CAGR recorded by all resident-owned enterprises.

Solopreneurs’ share of all resident-owned enterprises also rose, from 20.1 per cent in 2014 to 25 per cent in 2024.

The findings point to a “sizeable” and growing presence of solopreneurs in Singapore’s economy, with their numbers rising between 2014 and 2024, the report’s authors said.

Solopreneurs were defined as registered enterprises fully owned by just one Singapore citizen or permanent resident, with no other employees. The study excluded gig workers and freelancers without registered enterprises.

Economic performance

Consistent with the perception of solopreneurs as micro-businesses, the report found that 66 per cent of solopreneurs posted less than S$100,000 in annual revenue in 2024, while a further 26 per cent recorded between S$100,000 and S$500,000 in turnover.

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But about 3.4 per cent of solopreneurs, or 3,100 individuals, generated at least S$1 million in annual revenue in 2024.

This group expanded at a CAGR of 7 per cent between 2014 and 2024.

Meanwhile, the 5 per cent of solopreneurs making between S$500,000 and S$1 million a year recorded a CAGR of 6.2 per cent.

The growth in the number of higher-revenue solopreneurs outpaced the 4.5 per cent CAGR in solopreneurs making less than S$100,000 annually.

“This finding points to a small but growing segment of solopreneurs that are able to generate substantial revenue without employing employees,” the report said.

Advances in digital technologies and artificial intelligence could further enable such business models by allowing solopreneurs to automate tasks or access specialised capabilities without increasing headcount, the report added.

The professional services, wholesale trade, retail trade, construction and information and communications industries together accounted for 55,200 solopreneurs, or 61.4 per cent of all such businesses.

Professional services was the largest sector, accounting for one-fifth of all solopreneurs, followed by wholesale trade and retail trade.

Dominant business activities in each industry ranged from management consultancy in professional services and renovation and general contracting in construction, while retail solopreneurs were engaged in a variety of activities, such as the sale of clothes and shoes, handicrafts, and plants and pets.

“The sectoral composition of solopreneurs reveals considerable diversity in the types of activities they undertake,” the report observed.

“This diversity underscores the importance of considering sectoral differences in assessing the business needs and growth potential of solopreneurs.”

Solopreneurs contributed S$3.9 billion in nominal value-added (VA) to Singapore’s economy in 2024, up from S$2.1 billion in 2014.

Still, this represented just 1.9 per cent of nominal VA from resident-owned enterprises in 2024, which the report stated partly reflected that some of these enterprises were “at the relatively early stages of enterprise growth” and had not yet expanded to begin employing workers.

The report noted that advances in digital technology and AI have lowered the barriers to starting and scaling businesses, and added that technology could make solopreneurship even more economically relevant in future.

“For example, AI, digital platforms and cloud-based services could reduce the cost of accessing capabilities, thus enabling entrepreneurs to operate and scale with leaner structures,” it said.

“Notably, the rapid development of generative AI and enterprise agentic AI solutions could further shape the growth and evolution of solopreneurs.”