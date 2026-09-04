Singapore tax revenue hits record S$97.3 billion, up 9.4% on stronger economy

The sum accounts for 74.8% of government’s operating revenue and is equivalent to 12.3% of Republic’s GDP

Individual income tax collections rose to S$20.9 billion from S$19.1 billion, making up 21.5% of total tax revenue. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected S$97.3 billion in tax revenue in the financial year 2025/2026, up 9.4 per cent from the previous financial year, driven by stronger economic activity and consumer spending.

According to Iras data dating back to 2002, this marks the highest tax collection on record.

The sum accounted for 74.8 per cent of the government’s operating revenue and was equivalent to 12.3 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

Corporate income tax remained the largest source of revenue, rising to S$34.4 billion from S$30.9 billion in the previous financial year, and accounting for 35.4 per cent of total collection.

Goods and services tax was the second-largest contributor at 22.3 per cent, bringing in S$21.7 billion, up from S$20 billion previously, reflecting higher consumer spending.

Individual income tax collections rose to S$20.9 billion from S$19.1 billion, making up 21.5 per cent of total tax revenue.

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Property tax and stamp duty contributed S$6.9 billion and S$7.3 billion respectively.

Iras also processed close to S$1.2 billion in grants and payouts to about 126,200 businesses during the year, through various support schemes such as the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, Senior Employment Credit and Central Provident Fund Transition Offset.

The tax authority said that compliance remained strong, with arrears for income tax, GST and property tax at 0.64 per cent of net tax assessed – slightly lower than 0.66 per cent previously, according to the latest Iras annual report.

It audited and investigated 8,560 cases involving taxpayers who wilfully evaded taxes, recovering about S$589 million in taxes and penalties.

From April 2028, GST-registered businesses will progressively be required to join the InvoiceNow network and submit invoice data directly to Iras, with the roll-out continuing in phases until April 2031.

Iras is also pressing ahead with efforts to make digital services the default. Electronic payments reached an adoption rate of 99.8 per cent, while electronic refunds and eGiro applications stood at 99.7 per cent and 96.6 per cent respectively. THE STRAITS TIMES