They continue to view cost of living as the most important issue

Some 63% of respondents say businesses should manufacture goods overseas to keep consumer costs low. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Affordability remains a key consideration for Singaporeans amid cost concerns, with a majority preferring cheaper foreign-made goods over more expensive local products, according to a study by global corporate affairs and strategic communications group SEC Newgate.

Some 63 per cent of respondents said businesses should manufacture goods overseas to keep consumer costs low, compared with 37 per cent who favour local manufacturing despite higher prices.

This reflects broader economic concerns, SEC Newgate noted, with cost of living ranked as Singapore’s most important issue by 76 per cent of respondents. This was ahead of healthcare (71 per cent) and jobs and employment opportunities (67 per cent).

Cost of living was also identified as the most poorly managed issue, cited by 44 per cent of respondents.

In the same vein, the survey found that though most Singaporean respondents, at 71 per cent, remain positive about the renewable energy transition, they are still concerned about the impact – particularly through cost increases.

When faced with a trade-off, 53 per cent believe businesses should prioritise keeping consumer costs low over reducing carbon emissions.

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However, when it comes to businesses, nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of Singaporean respondents believe businesses should invest in the communities they operate in, even at the expense of profitability. This is broadly in line with 71 per cent in 2025.

Similarly, 82 per cent said it is important for large businesses to conduct themselves responsibly – though only 66 per cent believe that they are performing well in this regard. This represents a 16-point credibility gap, consistent with the 15-point gap recorded in 2025.

Meanwhile, 86 per cent of Singaporean respondents believe the country is heading in the right direction, down slightly from 88 per cent in 2025.

Artificial intelligence

On the topic of artificial intelligence, attitudes remain broadly optimistic, the study found, with 58 per cent expressing positive sentiment towards its increasing use in society.

But concerns over risks remain, specifically around privacy and data security, as well as the spread of false or misleading information. Respondents highlighted the importance of safeguards alongside technological adoption.

Singaporeans also see AI governance as a shared responsibility, with 82 per cent believing AI developers should play a key role in its regulation, followed closely by national governments and international organisations.

Commenting on the Singapore findings, Terence Foo, managing partner of SEC Newgate Singapore, noted that while there is strong support for local investment, sustainability and technological progress, affordability and economic security remain important considerations.

“Businesses that can translate their commitments into tangible outcomes without placing undue pressure on consumers will be better positioned to close the credibility gap,” he said. “Striking this balance will be critical to earning trust and sustaining long-term relevance.”

The study surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories, including 1,020 respondents in Singapore.

At the global level, the study found that businesses face a widening credibility gap. While 80 per cent believe it is important for large businesses to conduct themselves responsibly, only 56 per cent rate their performance highly. This represents a 23-point credibility gap between expectations and perceived performance.

“The findings point to a broad decline in perceptions of businesses,” SEC Newgate said, noting that they are being judged more critically against a backdrop of cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change.

Noting varying public priorities across markets, it called on organisations to go beyond understanding local expectations to “demonstrating tangible impact and earning credibility among increasingly discerning stakeholders”.