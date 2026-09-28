Singapore’s air quality largely at moderate levels, but PM2.5 spikes in most regions as haze persists

Dry conditions are expected to continue over southern Sumatra and southern Kalimantan in Indonesia

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] The hourly PM2.5 levels across most of Singapore were elevated on Monday (Sep 28) evening, even as air quality across the island mostly remained within moderate levels.

At 8 pm, the one-hour PM2.5 reached 149 in the central region, while the west logged a reading of 110. The east region’s reading was 91, while the north’s was 65 and the south’s 89.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranged from 73 to 104 at 8 pm, with most areas remaining in the moderate band. Readings for the south (103) and central (104) rose into the unhealthy range.

PSI readings for the rest of the region had fallen to the moderate range on Sunday night.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, while an hourly PM2.5 reading between 56 and 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles.

Decathlon’s inaugural Kiprun race was adjusted on Sunday because of the poor air quality.

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The 21.1 km half-marathon was shortened to 10 km, while distances for the other formats – the 10 km, 5 km and 670 m Kids Dash – were unchanged.

In its daily haze advisory on Sunday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that air quality in Singapore for the next 24 hours was forecast to be in the moderate to low-unhealthy range.

While some showers were forecast over Singapore and parts of the region on Monday, dry conditions were expected to continue over southern Sumatra and southern Kalimantan in Indonesia.

“With the prevailing winds forecast to blow from the south-east, there remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore,” NEA said.

It advised the public to refer to the hourly PM2.5 readings for immediate activities and 24-hour PSI ones to plan for the day ahead.

For periods when the air quality crosses into the unhealthy range, NEA has advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic lung or heart disease, should minimise or avoid such activities altogether.

The PSI first returned to the unhealthy range on Sep 4, the first time since October 2023. Readings in the central region were the highest, peaking at 154 on Sep 15.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sep 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of the month than in the first. THE STRAITS TIMES