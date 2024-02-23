Singapore’s inflation eases in January, with core at 3.1%, headline at 2.9%

SINGAPORE’S headline and core inflation both eased in January, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Feb 23).

Headline inflation for the month fell to 2.9 per cent, lower than the 3.7 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

The lower headline inflation was a due to slower core inflation, as well as a fall in both accommodation and private transport prices, said MTI and MAS.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, dipped to 3.1 per cent, easing from the 3.3 per cent recorded in December. This was driven by lower services and food inflation, said MAS and MTI, despite the hike in the goods and service tax 9 per cent in January.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation fell by 0.7 per cent in January, while core inflation was up 0.6 per cent.

Key consumer price index categories

Lower inflation was recorded for most categories in January.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Accommodation inflation dropped to 2.1 per cent, from the previous month’s 4.1 per cent, due to the larger amount of service and conservancy charges rebate disbursed in January, as part of the Cost-of-Living support package announced last September.

Private transport inflation fell to 2.9 per cent, from 5 per cent previously, due to a slower rate of increase in car prices, which also reflected in lower Certificate of Entitlement premiums.

Services inflation nudged down slightly to 3.3 per cent, from 3.9 per cent the month before, on the back of a smaller increase in holiday expenses and a larger decline in airfares.

Food inflation moderated to 3.3 per cent, from 3.7 per cent previously, as the prices of cooked and non-cooked food rose at a more gradual pace.

In contrast, retail and other goods inflation nudged up to 1.4 per cent, from 1.1 per cent previously. This was due to an increase in the prices of clothing and footwear, as well as medicine and health products.

Electricity and gas inflation climbed to 5.3 per cent, from 1.3 per cent the month before, on account of larger increases in electricity and gas tariffs.