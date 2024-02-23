Singapore’s inflation eases in January despite GST hike; core at 3.1%, headline at 2.9%

SINGAPORE’S headline and core inflation both eased more than expected in January, even after the hike in the goods and service tax to 9 per cent, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Feb 23).

Headline inflation for the month fell to 2.9 per cent, lower than the 3.7 per cent recorded in December, as well as the 3.8 per cent median forecast by private-sector economists polled by Bloomberg.

It also grew at its slowest pace since the third quarter of 2021, noted DBS economist Chua Han Teng. MAS and MTI attributed the lower headline inflation to a fall in accommodation and private transport prices, as well as softer core inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, dipped to 3.1 per cent, easing from the 3.3 per cent recorded in December and below economists’ median estimate of 3.6 per cent.

This was driven by lower services and food inflation, notwithstanding the GST hike in January, said MAS and MTI.

The authorities kept to their full-year inflation forecasts, with both headline and core inflation expected to average between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent. Excluding the transitory effects of the GST hike, headline and core inflation is expected to come in at between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Core inflation is expected to nudge up higher in February due to the “Chinese New Year effect”, said Chua, with food prices expected higher year-on-year price pressures in particular.

“Yet, contained imported inflation due to manageable global commodity prices and ongoing Singapore dollar strength, as well as easing domestic cost pass-through, should allow core inflation to average lower in 2024 versus 2023, after some volatility early in the year,” he added.

The softer-than-expected January print has prompted at least one economist to shave his 2024 full-year inflation forecast. Barclays economist Brian Tan now expects core inflation of 3 per cent this year, from 3.2 per cent, and headline inflation of 2.2 per cent, from 2.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, DBS and UOB kept to their forecasts for the full-year. Chua maintained his 2024 average core inflation forecast of 3.1 per cent, while UOB economists Alvin Liew and Jester Koh still expect headline inlfation to come in at 3.5 per cent, and core inflation, 3 per cent.

Barclay’s Tan still expects that MAS will leave its monetary policy setting unchanged through 2025, with risks tilted towards further tightening in the form of a 50 basis points increase in the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band.

UOB’s Liew and Koh, on the other hand, believe that MAS will ease monetary policy settings through a slight slope reduction during the next meeting in April.

Key consumer price index categories

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation fell by 0.7 per cent in January, while core inflation was up 0.6 per cent.