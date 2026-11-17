Electronics exports also continue to grow on AI-related demand

Total merchandise trade grew 50.7% in October, with both exports and imports rising. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 79.8 per cent year on year in October, extending September’s revised 68.3 per cent expansion, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) data showed on Tuesday (Nov 17).

The expansion was driven by non-electronics NODX, particularly lumpy exports of ship and boat structures, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Electronics exports rose 73.9 per cent on a yearly basis in October, supported by sustained artificial intelligence-related demand. This was down from 107.6 per cent in the preceding month.

The growth was mainly led by disk media products (189.6 per cent), integrated circuits (53.1 per cent) and PCs (81 per cent).

Meanwhile, non-electronics shipments expanded 81.9 per cent on the year in October, significantly higher than September’s 54.1 per cent.

Structures of ships and boats contributed most to this rise, adding S$4.8 billion, though EnterpriseSG did not cite the year-on-year growth rate, “as the exceptionally high percentage growth reflects a low base effect in the same period last year”.

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Other key drivers of the non-electronics NODX increase were pharmaceuticals (253.1 per cent) and specialised machinery (57.3 per cent).

For the first 10 months of 2026, NODX grew 33.6 per cent.

In October, key exports to seven of Singapore’s top 10 markets rose, led by the US (214.6 per cent), China (144.9 per cent) and Taiwan (79.3 per cent).

India, Indonesia and Thailand were the exceptions to the trend. NODX to India fell 35.8 per cent in October, extending the 5.7 per cent decline in September, while shipments to Indonesia and Thailand fell 19 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, reversing the growth recorded in September.

Overall, total merchandise trade expanded by 50.7 per cent year on year in October, after the 50.8 per cent rise in September. Both exports (55.8 per cent) and imports (44.9 per cent) grew.