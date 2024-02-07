Asme's recommendations cover five areas: manpower; digitalisation; internationalisation; sustainability; and grants, incentives and schemes.

"Asme hopes for new and expanded grants, risk-sharing for internationalisation in Budget 2024"

TO HELP Singapore’s smaller companies through tough times, Budget 2024 could extend existing grants and introduce new ones, suggested the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme).

These were among recommendations that Asme submitted to the government last December, alongside tax incentives for buying green goods from local suppliers, and government risk-sharing for loans for overseas expansion.

This was ahead of Budget 2024, which will be delivered on Feb 16 in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Derived from focus group discussions and meetings with SMEs from different sectors, Asme’s recommendations cover five areas: manpower; digitalisation; internationalisation;...