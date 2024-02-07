SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Subscribers

Asme hopes for new and expanded grants, risk-sharing for internationalisation in Budget 2024

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 7:42 pm
Asme's recommendations cover five areas: manpower; digitalisation; internationalisation; sustainability; and grants, incentives and schemes.
PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

Singapore Budget 2024

TO HELP Singapore’s smaller companies through tough times, Budget 2024 could extend existing grants and introduce new ones, suggested the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme).

These were among recommendations that Asme submitted to the government last December, alongside tax incentives for buying green goods from local suppliers, and government risk-sharing for loans for overseas expansion.

This was ahead of Budget 2024, which will be delivered on Feb 16 in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Derived from focus group discussions and meetings with SMEs from different sectors, Asme’s recommendations cover five areas: manpower; digitalisation; internationalisation;...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore SMEs

ASME

Singapore economy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SGSME

From traditional buns to hipster bakes

EnterpriseSG, IMDA launch generative AI sandbox for SMEs

OCBC’s SME sustainable financing loan book doubled to over S$7 billion in 2023

Tech industry group hopes Budget 2024 will help SMEs with sustainability, skills-based hiring

Even SMEs should have corporate gifting guidelines: observers

Canning the competition

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article