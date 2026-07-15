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From a cafe in Telok Ayer to 12 F&B outlets in Bangkok, Sarnies banks on Thailand for growth

The group’s strategy involves leasing entire multi-storey shophouses to house a variety of concepts under one roof

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Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 11:00 AM
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    • Co-founders Eric Chan (left) and Benjamin Lee made a decision to focus on Sarnies' expansion into Thailand, which now accounts for 80% of the group's revenue.
    • Co-founders Eric Chan (left) and Benjamin Lee made a decision to focus on Sarnies' expansion into Thailand, which now accounts for 80% of the group's revenue. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Amid an increasingly challenging F&B landscape, home-grown cafe operator Sarnies has continued to expand – not at home, but in Thailand, where it has 12 outlets in Bangkok spanning multiple concepts.

    Co-founded by Benjamin Lee and Eric Chan, Sarnies began as a single cafe on Telok Ayer Street in 2011. An early entrant into Singapore’s fledgling cafe scene, it quickly gained a following for its Australian-style brunch offerings and speciality coffee.

    From the outset, however, the duo was intent on building something bigger.

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