From a cafe in Telok Ayer to 12 F&B outlets in Bangkok, Sarnies banks on Thailand for growth

The group’s strategy involves leasing entire multi-storey shophouses to house a variety of concepts under one roof

Co-founders Eric Chan (left) and Benjamin Lee made a decision to focus on Sarnies' expansion into Thailand, which now accounts for 80% of the group's revenue. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Amid an increasingly challenging F&B landscape, home-grown cafe operator Sarnies has continued to expand – not at home, but in Thailand, where it has 12 outlets in Bangkok spanning multiple concepts.

Co-founded by Benjamin Lee and Eric Chan, Sarnies began as a single cafe on Telok Ayer Street in 2011. An early entrant into Singapore’s fledgling cafe scene, it quickly gained a following for its Australian-style brunch offerings and speciality coffee.

From the outset, however, the duo was intent on building something bigger.