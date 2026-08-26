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From distributor to strategic partner – Wiselink’s role in Asia’s electronics supply chain

Armed with digital tools, the family business helps clients anticipate shortages and streamline deliveries

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    • Wiselink Technology’s executive directors Janice Lim (left) and Janelle Lim, at the company’s warehouse.
    • Wiselink Technology’s executive directors Janice Lim (left) and Janelle Lim, at the company’s warehouse. PHOTO: WISELINK

    Charleston Yap, Faye Teo, Glenys Gan, Rachel Koh and Zeng Ruiyi

    Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    [SINGAPORE] From its modest beginnings as a local distributor in 1993, Wiselink Technology has grown into a regional player, with a network spanning mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

    At the heart of the electronics distributor’s operations is a catalogue of more than a million components, from connectors and resistors to diodes and power supply modules.

    Every item undergoes rigorous checks for authenticity and compliance, ensuring that manufacturers can rely on the quality of every delivery with no disruption to their production lines.

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