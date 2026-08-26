From distributor to strategic partner – Wiselink’s role in Asia’s electronics supply chain

ENTERPRISE 50

Armed with digital tools, the family business helps clients anticipate shortages and streamline deliveries

[SINGAPORE] From its modest beginnings as a local distributor in 1993, Wiselink Technology has grown into a regional player, with a network spanning mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

At the heart of the electronics distributor’s operations is a catalogue of more than a million components, from connectors and resistors to diodes and power supply modules.

Every item undergoes rigorous checks for authenticity and compliance, ensuring that manufacturers can rely on the quality of every delivery with no disruption to their production lines.