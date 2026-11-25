The Advance Intelligence Group co-founder will go up against over 40 country winners at the world finals in May 2027

Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 winner Jefferson Chen, co-founder of tech firm Advance Intelligence Group (centre), flanked by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong (right), and Liew Nam Soon, EY Asia East deputy regional managing partner. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Professional services firm EY has named the co-founder of tech firm Advance Intelligence Group Jefferson Chen as the winner of its Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 award.

Chen, who is also the company’s group chairman and CEO, was honoured as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year – Financial Technology (Digital Financial Solutions) as well.

The award was presented at a black-tie gala at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia hotel on Wednesday (Nov 25) evening.

Chen will next represent Singapore at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in Monte Carlo in May 2027, where he will go up against more than 40 country winners from around the world.

Chen said that being able to represent Singapore on an international stage is a privilege.

He added that Advance Intelligence was founded on the belief that technology could improve access to fair and inclusive financial services for millions of people, and that it would keep building such services for those who need it most.

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The Singapore-based company is an artificial intelligence tech startup; its businesses include consumer financing platform Atome Financial and enterprise fraud and risk-management solutions provider Advance.AI.

Both aim to widen access to credit and promote financial and digital inclusion for the underserved in South-east Asia.

The group also launched Kredit Pintar, a digital credit platform serving the underbanked segments in Indonesia.

Chen’s win takes place just weeks after a major deal for the group.

In September, Grab announced that it would acquire a 60 per cent stake in buy-now, pay-later platform Atome Financial from Advance Intelligence for US$1.5 billion in cash.

Lee Chuan Teck, executive chairman of Enterprise Singapore and chairman of the judging panel, said Chen is “distinguished by a compelling entrepreneurial story with the potential to make an even larger mark globally, backed by consistent performance across all four judging criteria”.

“He built through early failures, the pandemic and the funding downturn, and today leads a profitable, AI-native business serving millions across South-east Asia,” he added.

AI driving ‘new age’ of entrepreneurship

In a speech at the dinner, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said technology is opening up new possibilities for entrepreneurs, with AI in particular, driving a new age of entrepreneurship.

“We want more Singaporeans to benefit from these opportunities and build businesses of their own,” he said. “Our Economic Strategy Review therefore calls for stronger support to nurture entrepreneurship.”

He noted that support must evolve to meet entrepreneurs’ needs at different stages of their business journeys.

On its part, the government is expanding access to growth capital to help promising firms scale up, while deepening Singapore’s ecosystem of founders and mentors to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of growing their businesses.

Gan said that by helping entrepreneurs harness AI, sustaining a trusted business environment and bringing workers along through the economic transition, Singapore could turn new ideas into successful enterprises while creating better opportunities for Singaporeans.

“This is how we can harness entrepreneurship as a new growth engine for Singapore,” said Gan, who is also the minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

Also speaking at the gala was Liew Nam Soon, EY Asia East deputy regional managing partner, who said the recent classes of winners reflect “a combination of newer platforms and frontier businesses alongside long-established companies”.

“Entrepreneurship in Singapore is becoming more diverse, with breakthrough innovation coming not only from emerging sectors, but also from established industries being reinvented for a new era,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said support must evolve to meet entrepreneurs’ needs at different stages of their business journeys. PHOTO: JASON LEE, CMG

In addition to the top honour, EY presented five category awards at the gala, including the one to Chen.

The other four winners were:

Lim Hock Chee, CEO and co-founder of Sheng Siong Group, in the consumer products and retail category;

Byung Joon Han, co-founder, CEO and board director of Silicon Box, in advanced manufacturing;

Praveen Kumar Jain, chairman and co-founder of Valency International, in commodities and agriculture; and

Caecilia Chu, CEO and co-founder of YouTrip, in financial technology (payment solutions).

The winners were selected from over 50 eligible nominees, based on their performance in four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose and impact.

At the event, EY also presented the inaugural EY Impact Award of Excellence to Tan Swee Yen, CEO and founder of CoNEX Healthcare, and Neil Yong, deputy chairman of Woh Hup (Private).

The special recognition reflects how business excellence and social impact can go hand in hand, said EY. Recipients do not compete for the overall Singapore title unless they are also category winners.

The National Council of Social Service and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre served as impact partners, selecting recipients based on the criteria of purpose and impact.

Now in its 25th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year awards were launched in Singapore to honour entrepreneurs who have built and sustained successful ventures, in line with the government’s focus on grooming local entrepreneurs.