Hao Mart owner resisting OG’s mortgage foreclosure on his Tanglin GCB

He has filed an appeal, and the next hearing is set for Oct 15

Hao Mart was evicted by department store operator OG on alleged rental arrears and breaches of the lease agreement, less than two years into the lease. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Hao Mart’s owner and his wife are resisting the foreclosure by OG of their Tanglin properties, which had earlier been mortgaged to the department store operator to raise funds for the food-themed mall Taste Orchard.

Dr Tan Kim Yong and Teo Siew Ling failed to get the Supreme Court assistant registrar to allow their application to convert the court action by the OG-appointed receivers of the properties to an originating claim from an originating application.

The difference between the court actions is primarily whether the material facts of the case are disputed.