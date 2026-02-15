The Business Times
Hotels, restaurants see stronger CNY dining demand, as reunion dinner bookings stream in earlier

While diners are gravitating towards premium experiences, corporates seem more budget-conscious this year

Paige Lim

Published Sun, Feb 15, 2026 · 05:00 PM
    • At Sofitel Singapore City Centre’s Racines Restaurant, the majority of its reunion dinner reservations were made six to eight weeks ahead of CNY, compared with four to six weeks in 2025.
    [SINGAPORE] Hotels and restaurants are experiencing stronger Chinese New Year (CNY) dining demand with this year’s longer lead-up to the festive period, as reunion dinner reservations stream in earlier than they did last year.

    Food and beverage (F&B) operators said that economic uncertainty has not dampened dining demand or spending, as consumers continue to prioritise gatherings during CNY.

    White Restaurant, for instance, has recorded a 50 per cent surge in reservations across the entire month of February, compared with the corresponding CNY period in 2025.

