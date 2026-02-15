While diners are gravitating towards premium experiences, corporates seem more budget-conscious this year

At Sofitel Singapore City Centre’s Racines Restaurant, the majority of its reunion dinner reservations were made six to eight weeks ahead of CNY, compared with four to six weeks in 2025. PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE

[SINGAPORE] Hotels and restaurants are experiencing stronger Chinese New Year (CNY) dining demand with this year’s longer lead-up to the festive period, as reunion dinner reservations stream in earlier than they did last year.

Food and beverage (F&B) operators said that economic uncertainty has not dampened dining demand or spending, as consumers continue to prioritise gatherings during CNY.

White Restaurant, for instance, has recorded a 50 per cent surge in reservations across the entire month of February, compared with the corresponding CNY period in 2025.