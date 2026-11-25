They are chasing a generation accustomed to booking holidays with a few taps on a smartphone

[SINGAPORE] The year was 2012. Families crowded outside travel agencies at Chinatown’s People’s Park Complex and People’s Park Centre, flipping through neon-coloured brochures for tour packages for the December school holiday.

These packages typically included flights, hotels and transport for sightseeing trips. Travellers followed fixed itineraries, rode on assigned coaches and ate at restaurants selected by tour operators. Many left the arrangements entirely to their travel agents.

That model – which thrived for decades before the proliferation of the smartphone and easy Internet access – has been upended by online platforms such as Klook, Agoda or Trip.com, which allow consumers to compare prices and book flights, hotels and activities themselves.

The popularity of travel-focused apps and changing consumer preferences have put traditional travel agencies under pressure. Those that failed to adapt have exited the market, with well-known operators such as Five Stars Tours, Asia-Euro Holidays and Misa Travel closing between 2014 and 2017.

Five Stars Tours suddenly closed in January 2014, leaving employees and customers in limbo. PHOTO: CMG

But those closures have not deterred entrepreneurs from setting up new travel agencies to try to capture the market opportunity that is Singaporeans’ thirst for travel.

A report by Web in Travel, citing Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figures, found that the number of licensed travel agents rose from just 93 in 2011 to 1,173 in March 2017. STB figures updated in July 2026 showed that Singapore still maintains more than 1,000 active licensed travel agencies.

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Yet, the agencies that remain operate very differently from those of a decade ago. As online booking and changing consumer preferences reshape the market, some have moved beyond conventional package tours into more specialised offerings.

One is EU Holidays, founded in 2010 by Alan Ang and Wong Yew Hoong. The agency initially focused on European destinations, aiming to offer competitive rates without compromising on quality, but saw a marked shift in consumer preferences driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the shift towards more outdoor and experiential travel, EU Holidays moved beyond Europe-focused tours to introduce curated hiking and cycling tours. It also ventured into winter sports, launching what Ang described as Singapore’s first ski and snowboard academy.

“We saw that the travel products offered in Singapore were outdated and unchanging,” said managing director Ang in an interview with The Business Times. “So we thought, ‘why don’t we introduce more change, more exploration, more experiential products, because people’s needs are changing?’”

At the time, it was common for agencies to sell the same itineraries for particular destinations with little variation, he said.

EU Holidays managing director Alan Ang says travel products offered in Singapore used to be outdated and unchanging. PHOTO: EU HOLIDAYS

Other agencies have also broadened their offerings. Nam Ho Travel, which celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2027, has introduced snow-sports simulators, which it described as a world first, while moving more of its customer services online.

ASA Holidays, or Air Sino-Euro Associates Travel, has seen changing customer expectations. Established in 2005, the agency has recorded a strong recovery in demand since the pandemic, said its director of marketing Sherwin Seow.

While ASA continues to offer group tours, it has added customised itineraries and thematic holidays to cater to different preferences.

Wooing the younger crowd

But despite adapting its offerings, traditional travel agencies continue to attract middle-aged and older customers. Winning over younger travellers remains a challenge.

The generational divide is reflected in booking habits.

A study by market research firm TGM Research, Global Travel Insights 2025, updated in October 2026, found that 33 per cent of travellers aged 55 and above booked through travel agencies and tour operators, while more than half relied on offline or assisted booking methods. This was based on a survey of 21,000 people across 21 countries, including Singapore.

By comparison, 76 per cent of travellers aged 18 to 34 used websites or online platforms to book their trips. Among those aged 25 to 34, 54 per cent preferred to arrange their holidays independently.

For EU Holidays, one response was to create a separate travel arm, 1835, targeting those aged 18 to 35. Its tours focus on social interactions and experiences rather than conventional coach trips and sightseeing itineraries.

“These travellers have different needs,” said Ang. “Some are solo travellers or travelling with friends. Some are more sports-focused.”

EU Holidays’ main customer base remains those in their 40s and 50s, although its younger clientele is growing, he said.

For younger travellers, however, the appeal of travel is changing. ASA’s Seow said those aged 18 to 35 are increasingly looking beyond famous landmarks for local experiences and activities. They may also prefer smaller groups, more free time and the flexibility to extend their trips independently.

He said: “Younger travellers are not necessarily rejecting travel agencies. They are expecting agencies to offer something more relevant to their lifestyles.”

At Nam Ho, general manager Lotus Ooi said younger customers often discover destinations through social media, travel videos and online recommendations. She added that the strategy was to combine the freedom of independent travel with the convenience and support of a travel agency.

A personal travel concierge

While booking a flight or hotel is relatively straightforward, travel agencies say that planning multi-destination trips, family holidays or tours involving several airlines and hotels can be more challenging.

They said a dedicated contact who understands the itinerary can be helpful when flights get cancelled or connections get disrupted, particularly when families are travelling with young children or seniors.

EU Holidays also said first-hand destination knowledge is a way to differentiate itself from online booking platforms. Ang said its product teams visit destinations to experience the itineraries themselves, and assess practical details such as transport arrangements, luggage accessibility and ski slope difficulty before designing the tours.

Seow, from ASA Holidays, said he expects travel agencies to move beyond selling standardised packages towards helping customers plan trips suited to their individual needs.

“The future will not belong exclusively to online platforms or traditional travel agencies,” he said. “It will favour businesses that understand how to bring the best of both worlds together.”

Ang has similar ambitions for EU Holidays, which he hopes to develop into a broader lifestyle business offering services beyond overseas travel.

Plans and initiatives include an academy, Wi-Fi and SIM cards, as well as a travel card that can be used locally and overseas. The card is intended to reduce foreign-exchange fees and may offer partner discounts. No launch date has been announced.

“We want to give a more comprehensive, multichannel service so customers don’t only come to us when they want to travel overseas,” Ang said.