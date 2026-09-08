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Lawsuit from ex-advisers adds to claims arising from Hao Mart’s lease of Taste Orchard

Avista Advisory Partners and Avista Corporate Finance lodge lawsuit in mid-July, alleging non payment of fees

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Taste Orchard was a five-storey concept store operated by Hao Mart at the OG Orchard Point building in Somerset.
    • Taste Orchard was a five-storey concept store operated by Hao Mart at the OG Orchard Point building in Somerset. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Two former advisers hired to handle the discontinuation of Taste Orchard’s lease and sub-tenancies as well as other matters have sued Hao Mart’s owner and his companies, claiming more than S$5.2 million in alleged overdue fees. 

    Avista Advisory Partners and Avista Corporate Finance lodged a lawsuit in mid-July against Dr Tan Kim Yong, Advanced Integrated Manufacturing and Hao Corp, alleging that they have not been paid by the defendants who hired them for financial and strategic services.

    Dr Tan was the director, chairman and CEO of formerly listed electronics manufacturing company Advanced Integrated Manufacturing. Hao Corp is an investment holding firm solely owned by him. Hao Corp owns Hao Mart, but the supermarket operator is not a party to these proceedings.

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