The Business Times
SGSME logo
SUBSCRIBERS

Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years, will close 4 of 6 stores

The eyecare chain’s remaining two stores, which are under franchise arrangements, will continue operating and are unaffected

Summarise
Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 03:13 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Nanyang Optical's outlet at The Clementi Mall is one of the brand's two remaining stores that will continue operating.
    • Nanyang Optical's outlet at The Clementi Mall is one of the brand's two remaining stores that will continue operating. PHOTO: PAIGE LIM, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Established home-grown eyecare chain Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years of operations, following a review of the business by its directors.

    A meeting of Nanyang Optical’s creditors will be held on Feb 13 at 2.30 pm for the purpose of appointing liquidators, among other agenda, based on a notice filed on Monday (Jan 26) in the government gazette.

    Four of its stores – which are directly operated by the company – will be wound up as part of the voluntary liquidation process, managing director Bernard Yang told The Business Times in response to queries.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    LiquidationSingapore SMEsInsolvencyRetail

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More