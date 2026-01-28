Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years, will close 4 of 6 stores

The eyecare chain’s remaining two stores, which are under franchise arrangements, will continue operating and are unaffected

Nanyang Optical's outlet at The Clementi Mall is one of the brand's two remaining stores that will continue operating. PHOTO: PAIGE LIM, BT

[SINGAPORE] Established home-grown eyecare chain Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years of operations, following a review of the business by its directors.

A meeting of Nanyang Optical’s creditors will be held on Feb 13 at 2.30 pm for the purpose of appointing liquidators, among other agenda, based on a notice filed on Monday (Jan 26) in the government gazette.

Four of its stores – which are directly operated by the company – will be wound up as part of the voluntary liquidation process, managing director Bernard Yang told The Business Times in response to queries.